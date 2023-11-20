Fantasy Football Week 11 Wrap: C.J. Stroud has his first ugly game of 2023

Some of C.J. Stroud's mistakes made you want to close your eyes in Week 11. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Texans held on to win despite being shut out in the second half by an Arizona team with the worst fourth-quarter point differential (-63) since 2009. The matchup surprisingly turned into a defensive battle during a game with this week’s highest total.

C.J. Stroud had 259 yards (10.8 YPA), two touchdowns and the most passing yards over a three-game stretch by a rookie ever by halftime. But he struggled mightily over the final two quarters, throwing two bad fourth-quarter interceptions inside the 25-yard line with Houston up five points and within field-goal range. Stroud finished with three picks on the day against a soft Arizona defense that hadn’t recorded a takeaway since Oct. 22. He remains a must-start in fantasy leagues, but the rookie has committed six turnovers over the last two weeks while experiencing growing pains (that he’ll overcome).

Devin Singletary had an impressive touchdown run and recorded back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the first time in his career. Dameon Pierce’s eventual return will cut into Singletary’s touches, but he’s clearly Houston’s lead back moving forward.

Tank Dell had six catches for 120 yards and a touchdown in the first half and was this week’s No. 3 fantasy receiver despite a quiet second half. He saw another 10 targets despite Nico Collins’ return and is averaging 11.7 looks (with four TDs) over his last three games. One of the rookie’s most important plays of the game was not throwing a pass on a trick play that wasn’t open downfield. Collins led the Texans with 11 targets and is a top-25 fantasy WR moving forward, but I’m ranking Dell higher.

Kyler Murray missed Trey McBride on a big fourth down in the fourth quarter, when the Cardinals ended all three of their drives by turnover on downs. Murray was nearly a top-five fantasy QB this week despite throwing for just 214 yards and one touchdown, as he was once again busy running (including a nice TD on fourth-and-goal). His lone pick required a nice play by Derek Stingley Jr.

Murray missed some throws Sunday, but he’s going to have a ton of fantasy value now freed from Kliff Kingsbury’s system.

Rondale Moore’s lone target resulted in a long touchdown during the game’s opening drive, while Greg Dortch benefited most from Michael Wilson’s absence while leading Arizona in targets and receiving yards (on no one’s fantasy team).

Thanks to Murray, the Texans allowed 100 yards rushing for the first time since Week 4.

Jalen Thompson went out of his way not to touch Dalton Schultz before the tight end scored his touchdown.

OC Bobby Slowik seemingly called a run on first-and-10 every opportunity he had during the second half, although Stroud’s bad picks make the counter harder to argue. Still, it must be noted how frequently Stroud was asked to throw in second/third-and-long situations — a theme throughout his rookie campaign.

Tua Tagovailoa had a nice game, but the Dolphins were surprisingly held to just 20 points at home coming off a loss and a bye. Miami entered averaging 43.5 points at home this season, but Las Vegas played its third straight competitive game under new coach Antonio Pierce.

Tyreek Hill went to the locker room (a tradition while playing at home this season) in the second quarter but returned and put up his usual massive line, as Jaylen Waddle continues to take a backseat. Waddle had zero receptions until he started getting involved while Hill was in the locker room.

De’Von Achane left after re-injuring his knee on his first carry of the game in a nightmare scenario for fantasy managers. The rookie somehow still leads the league in carries for 20+ and 40+ yards this season on just 39 rush attempts, but his size/durability looks like a hurdle to true fantasy stardom.

Raheem Mostert didn’t smash despite Achane leaving early in a game that Miami was 13.5-point home favorites against a Raiders defense allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to RBs. Salvon Ahmed also left injured, so Jeff Wilson Jr. (who was a healthy scratch) is back on the fantasy radar.

Davante Adams saw another 13 targets and finally cashed one in for a long score. Adams could easily be a top-five fantasy WR down the stretch with the volume he’s seeing from Aidan O’Connell.

The Raiders matched their previous season total in fumble recoveries (two) in the first half, while the Dolphins’ offense topped 400 total yards for the fifth time this season.

Russell Wilson continued to benefit from throwing underneath and targeting Courtland Sutton in the red zone during Denver’s fourth straight win.

Sutton has scored in seven of his last eight games, while Javonte Williams deserves a pass against a Minnesota defense that’s been completely shutting down the run.

Joshua Dobbs fumbled/bobbled two of the game’s first three snaps, losing the second on a big hit that should’ve drawn an unnecessary roughness penalty. Dobbs leads the NFL in yards per scramble and has finished as at least a top-13 fantasy QB five straight weeks.

Alexander Mattison led the Vikings with 18 carries but saw just one target and lost a costly fumble. Ty Chandler impressed while getting 7.3 YPC and seeing four targets. It looks like a two-back committee in Minnesota.

