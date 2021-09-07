Fantasy Football: Week 1 kicker rankings

Justin Tucker returns to deliver fantasy points. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Another year, another season of Justin Tucker being the consensus top kicker off the board. And considering he's considered one, if not the, greatest kicker of all time, it's no surprise why.

Tucker gets a juicy Week 1 matchup, too, against a Raiders team that Baltimore is expected to roll against.

Did you prioritize kicker in your drafts this year, or did you wait until one of your last two picks?

Whatever your choice was, our analysts reveal where your kicker lands in their Week 1 rankings of the position.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

