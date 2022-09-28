Fantasy Football Trade Values: One running back to trade for, deal and hold onto

Special to Yahoo Sports

Running back truthers are having a tough time so far this fantasy season. Only a handful of the top 24 drafted running backs have been able to return on investment. Derrick Henry finally showed up last week. I wanted to include him in the players to acquire again, but I think you all should get it by now. It seems like the fantasy trade market is low on elite running backs off to slow starts and that means there is a chance to get value!

For those of you unfamiliar with my trade advice methodology, you can go deeper into the process if you're interested. Each week, I'll also include a link to my updated trade value chart, which will have additional players to consider acquiring, dealing or holding.

Bottomline, we want to focus on market discrepancies and key players that I think are overvalued or undervalued with room for return. With that context, let's examine three running backs and what you should do with them in fantasy leagues.

Trade for Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay offense has not been the best over the past couple of weeks. They have had significant issues with their wide receiver corp and their offensive line has been suspect. All of these facts have caused Fournette to drop a little too far in the fantasy trade market. He is dominating the backfield and it is likely the offense takes a step in the right direction with Mike Evans coming off suspension. In theory, Julio Jones and Chris Godwin will also be back anywhere from this Sunday to a couple of weeks.

If you can swing a reasonable deal for Fournette, it leaves some room to gain value over the next couple of weeks as the offense gets healthier. Tom Brady will figure something out.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is worth targeting in fantasy trades off a quiet few weeks. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Everyone in the industry right now is saying to sell CEH. It is almost low-hanging fruit with him being the fantasy RB4 through three weeks. I hate to have to say it as well. Jerick Mckinnon is just too involved and CEH has been the recipient of some lucky outcomes. Being a part of a Patrick Mahomes-led offense does create more opportunities for good outcomes, but this feels unsustainable.

It might be time to cash in on his hot start. I would look to package him plus a wide receiver for a significant upgrade at running back.

Hold James Robinson

I was wrong about Robinson coming into this year. I have zero shares in all leagues and all formats. I was wrong. If you have him, hold him. Everyone doubts him. He is the Thanos of running backs. Inevitable.

I think he is a hold because you likely won't be able to trade him for true value. He is just a high-end RB2 and should be valued as such.

