Fantasy Football Stats: Michael Gallup heating up, Deebo’s usage, Hollywood Brown is back & BUF/NE preview
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don go through all 32 NFL teams and provide one interesting stat for each one of them in an effort to make you, the listener, a smarter fantasy football player.
Find out why Isiah Pacheco might have a tough time against the Bengals this week, why Michael Gallup is poised for a big week with the Cowboys, and how Mark Andrews is “the Diontae Johnson of tight ends.”
The guys also talk about how Ja’Marr Chase’s return could change the Bengals’ offense, what Mike White at QB means for the Jets’ WRs, and why Deebo’s 2021 usage is never going to happen again.
There’s plenty of talk about young WRs in this one, including deep dives into the surprising rookie campaigns for Titans WR Treylon Burks and Packers WR Christian Watson, but they also leave plenty of time to talk about Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and a handful of 2nd year WRs.
Finally, after explaining how Tyler Lockett might actually be the better fantasy football WR than DK Metcalf, the guys preview Thursday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.
04:25 Philadelphia Eagles
06:20 Kansas City Chiefs
08:20 Minnesota Vikings
10:45 Dallas Cowboys
13:00 Miami Dolphins
16:30 Baltimore Ravens
20:30 Cincinnati Bengals
24:25 New York Giants
26:35 New York Jets
30:25 San Francisco 49ers
36:35 Tennessee Titans
38:00 Washing Commanders
40:00 Los Angeles Chargers
41:00 Las Vegas Raiders
42:55 Seattle Seahawks
45:50 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46:66 Atlanta Falcons
48:15 Indianapolis Colts
50:15 Cleveland Browns
51:00 Detroit Lions
53:10 Jacksonville Jaguars
54:00 Pittsburgh Steelers
55:55 Arizona Cardinals
57:15 Carolina Panthers
59:45 Green Bay Packers
61:05 New Orleans Saints
62:50 Denver Broncos
65:05 Los Angeles Rams
66:50 Chicago Bears
68:10 Houston Texans
70:30 TNF Preview: Bills at Patriots
Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts