Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 16 FLEX options

Leonard Fournette was looking like a league-winner for many weeks, taking over the Bucs backfield (after being drafted in the late rounds) and doing damage in both the pass and run games. It's not hyperbole that Lombardi Lenny carried many fantasy managers to the playoffs.

Unfortunately, those same fantasy managers will have to be without Fournette's services at least for a week or two. The running back sustained a hamstring injury in Week 15 and is expected to miss time.

Enter: Ronald Jones.

It's no surprise that we have been both let down and enticed by Jones time and time again, but he's still expected to slot in as the lead back with Fournette set to miss Week 16, at the very least. Jones did look like he had some serious juice in the run game against the Saints, who looked like a brick wall on defense in that game.

Will Jones be able to carry teams through the playoffs?

