Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 13 FLEX options

Well, we've returned to the Alexander Mattison show.

The Vikings' talented backup running back will now be asked to shoulder the load after Dalvin Cook suffered yet another serious injury.

But we've seen this show before, and I think I speak for everyone when I say, all systems go for Mattison.

Mattison might not be a Cook clone, but he's pretty close to it. We've seen how good he can be in seasons' past and he's already delivered two monster outings in Cook's stead this season.

[Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Fantasy managers able to land Mattison on the waiver wire — or those who've been stashing him on benches — will be hoping Mattison has some more RB1 finishes in him during this last run to the fantasy playoffs.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 13 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Check out Mattison in our FLEX rankings below, and be sure to refer back to them if you need help breaking a lineup tie!

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

