Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 12 tight ends

Sadly for him and his fantasy managers, Kyle Pitts got the full Belichick treatment in Week 11. With no Calvin Ridley or Cordarrelle Patterson, the Patriots focused on silencing Pitts in the passing game.

It worked. Pitts converted just 3-of-5 targets for a paltry 29 yards, and the Falcons were shut out on Thursday Night Football, 25-0.

Here's to hoping better days are ahead for the talented rookie tight end — maybe in Week 12, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

