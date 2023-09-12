Fantasy Football Rankings: RBs for Week 2

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey went anywhere from first overall to third in August fantasy drafts. His performance in Week 1 reminded us all why he's a perennial top-three pick.

McCaffrey sliced and diced the Steelers defense on the ground, rushing 22 times for a whopping 152 yards and a touchdown. He also added three catches for 17 yards, but that was just seasoning for the hearty meal.

It equated to 24.40 points, the second-highest fantasy output among RBs in Week 1.

It's why CMC returns to the top of our RB rankings for Week 2 — check out the full list:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings



Who do you think will finish atop the Week 2 fantasy RB leaderboard?