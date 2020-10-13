Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast: Week 6 Pickups

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Another week, another devastating injury in the National Football League as Cowboys star Dak Prescott had his record-setting season cut short. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski have the players you need to target to replace the Dallas signal-caller. (2:20)

How do the Steelers keep finding these wide receivers? The guys break down Chase Claypool’s huge performance versus the Eagles before listing a few more wideouts to target on the waiver wire. (16:01)

There are not too many options left out there at the tight end (29:59) and running back (33:38) positions. Andy and Scott help you dig through the bargain bin before cutting bate on a couple of players in a new segment. (40:51)

