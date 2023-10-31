Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping for your Week 9 waiver wire pickups

Special to Yahoo Sports

We have four teams watching from home or a restful vacation spot this week, along with a myriad of injuries plaguing the league, but there are still drops to be had and moves to be made.

We should always be looking for roster improvements, so cutting players who aren’t producing is a necessary evil. If you’re looking for some players to stash for future use, I have you covered there as well.

Miles Sanders, RB, Panthers (86% rostered on Yahoo)

It’s band-aid ripoff time for the 86% of you still hanging onto hope for Sanders this season. I understand many of you won’t drop him this week and parking him on your bench if you have the room and are winning is fine. However, with just six weeks left until the fantasy playoffs for most, it’s imperative to win, and Sanders isn’t helping you in that department.

In Week 8, Chuba Hubbard saw 17 touches to just two for Sanders, and even Raheem Blackshear had more work than the former Eagle. After putting up RB25 numbers in Weeks 1-3 in half-PPR scoring on a per-game basis, Sanders has fallen down to RB52 on the season with just 6.1 half-PPR points per tilt.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Dolphins (39% rostered)

You may have been holding onto Wilson in an IR spot since the start of the season or possibly grabbed him a few weeks ago before his return to eligibility, but it’s becoming clear he’s not going to help anyone win fantasy championships in 2023. Wilson has seen just 4.0 touches per contest since being activated which sits third in the Miami RB room, and he’ll likely slide down to fourth string once De'Von Achane is back after the team's Week 10 bye.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles (32% rostered)

You’ve held onto him this long and it's understandable, but Gainwell is shaping up to be nothing more than a roster clogger. He had two carries for negative four yards and fumbled at a key time in the red zone last week, but did receive five targets which he turned into 30 yards.

Gainwell’s 5.1 half-PPR points per contest aren’t going to win you a championship and if anything were to happen to D'Andre Swift, it’s likely Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny will create a cloudy committee for Philly. Grab someone with a bit more upside like Zach Charbonnet or Justice Hill.

Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs (24% rostered)

There’s always next year for Skyy Moore (she mutters again for the second year in a row). Most of you likely already dropped him, but 24% of Yahoo managers are still hanging on to the idea of a talented WR in a top offense. After that massive drop in a wide-open end zone last Sunday, Moore may not see the ball again this season.

