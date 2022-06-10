Fantasy Football: Is Rachaad White a must-draft as backup for Leonard Fournette?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Rachaad White was drafted in the third round. Unfortunately for his Year 1 fantasy prospects, White will be playing behind Leonard Fournette.

Fournette saw his career renewed the past two years playing alongside Tom Brady and the potent Buccaneers offense, becoming one of the biggest fantasy draft-day steals in 2021. Fournette put up a combined 1,266 total yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

It might feel like Fournette has been in the league forever, but he's still just 27 and looks like an excellent fantasy asset yet again.

But even though Fournette looks to have a stranglehold on the Bucs' backfield, it doesn't mean the aforementioned White is a complete afterthought.

Far from it, in fact.

Leonard Fournette is set to soar — but don't sleep on Rachaad White

The main thing working in White's favor for potential Year 1 fantasy production is the same thing working in every backup running back's favor. If the starter ahead of them goes down, they will be needed to step up. And it's not like Fournette has been an iron man throughout his career; he's only played more than 13 games once.

Also, White has the unimpressive Ke'Shawn Vaughn and 30-year-old Giovani Bernard in the backfield competing against him. It's not a stretch of the imagination to expect White — who can catch passes as well as anyone out of the backfield — to win the No. 2 job in camp. A back who can catch is especially important in both fantasy and reality — and we all know how much Brady loves to utilize pass-catching RBs.

Rachaad White has some Year 1 fantasy potential.

