Fantasy Football Early Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: Last call for Tank Dell!

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider claiming on waivers ahead of Week 10, when four teams will be on bye (Chiefs, Dolphins, Eagles and Rams).

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will rightly get the headlines after his incredible, historic performance in the Week 9 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his top target on the day is the one rostered in under 50% of leagues: fellow rookie, Tank Dell.

Dell was incredible in his own right in Week 9, scoring 26.60 fantasy points via 116 total yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in the final seconds.

With Stroud looking like a franchise QB while keeping the Texans' passing game firing on all cylinders, his top weapons shouldn't be left on waivers. Go get Dell if he's still available in your league.

There was some hype a few weeks ago once the Ravens activated undrafted rookie Mitchell off IR. The thought was, since the Ravens didn't really have a lead with juice in their backfield (after losing J.K. Dobbins for the season), the young running back could provide a spark and potentially take over.

That didn't happen, as Gus Edwards went on a touchdown streak (one that continued in Week 9) that would make Christian McCaffrey happy. Mitchell would instead get his first extended NFL action in Week 9 — and what a performance he put on. Mitchell got just 10 touches (nine rushes, one catch for negative yards), but he turned them into 134 total yards and a touchdown.

Mitchell showed speed we haven't seen out of the Baltimore backfield (excluding Lamar Jackson, of course) in some time. He probably entered this game third on the depth chart (if you include Justice Hill), but it's likely he will be getting a lot more touches behind Edwards moving forward after his performance on Sunday.