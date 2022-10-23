Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 8

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 8.

Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens (42 percent rostered)

The Baltimore Ravens activated Gus Edwards off IR before their game against the Cleveland Browns, and he made his presence felt almost immediately. Edwards touched the ball 16 times for 66 yards at a 4.1 yard per carry clip. While that may not be particularly impressive on paper, what is important is that Edwards scored two touchdowns on the ground.

Considering the Ravens have Lamar Jackson, it's impressive whenever a Ravens back gets some goal-line work. And yes, Edwards split carries with Jackson (10 carries) and Kenyan Drake (11 rushes) and only got one target in the passing game, but he led the backfield on the day. Justice Hill also lost a crucial fumble late, which further helps Edwards' case to lead the Ravens backfield, especially with J.K. Dobbins reportedly needing knee surgery that will cost him 4-6 weeks. Consider this last call on the waiver wire for the 27-year-old running back.

D'Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers (48 percent rostered)

The Panthers have a new-look backfield with Christian McCaffrey traded to the 49ers, but it was unclear if second-year back Chuba Hubbard (36 percent rostered) would lead the ground game or if it would be Foreman.

Not only did Foreman out-carry Hubbard, 15-to-9, but he turned his 15 rushes into a whopping 118 yards in Carolina's massive upset victory over the Buccaneers. He also caught two passes for 27 yards.

Consider this last call for D'Onta Foreman on the fantasy waiver wire. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Hubbard did have a 17-yard touchdown carry and averaged seven yards a run, but Foreman definitely made the most of his touches.

For now, it makes sense to roster both backs, but Foreman definitely showed he still had the juice he highlighted in Derrick Henry's stead with the Titans last season.

The New York Giants are 6-1, and a major reason why has been due to Jones' play this season, highlighted by his best game of the season on Sunday. Jones scored an excellent 28.78 fantasy points in the Giants' 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones did it with his legs and through the air, throwing for 202 yards and a touchdown along with a whopping 107 rush yards (on 11 carries) and another score.

Perhaps most importantly though, Jones didn't turn the ball over during the game. It's probably too early to say that Brian Daboll is turning Jones into a poor man's Josh Allen. But, if Week 7 is any indication, things are moving in the right direction. And next up for Jones, a matchup that has been a quarterback's dream this season: the Seattle Seahawks. Go get him if you need a quarterback in Week 8 (and potentially beyond).