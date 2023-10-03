Fantasy Football Drop List: It's time to let Kyle Pitts go

Kyle Pitts has reached unstartable status in fantasy. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus via Getty Images)

Drops aren’t the easiest to evaluate after only four games, but they are a necessary evil to ensure we get the maximum output moving forward.

Here are my recommendations for some players to cut loose ahead of Week 5, or at least keep a short leash on as we roll on. If you're looking for players to stash, I've got you covered there as well.

Elijah Moore, WR - Browns

As polarizing as Elijah Moore was heading into this season, he’s been a disappointment — along with the rest of the Browns' offensive pieces. He’s posting a dismal 5.1 yards per target, which ranks 70th among WRs. His 7.2 half-PPR points per game is 71st. It’s becoming clear this offense can’t support multiple fantasy pass-catchers, with or without DeShaun Watson under center, so send Moore packing for a wideout on a more predictive offense like Romeo Doubs.

Kyle Pitts, TE - Falcons

I have been threatening to include Kyle Pitts in this column for two seasons and the time has finally come. Well, actually it was a while ago but this is the week I’m putting it out there in official text. We have to face the fact that Pitts is a disappointment in the fantasy space, currently sitting as the TE31 in half-PPR scoring per game.

He’s being out-targeted and out-produced by fellow Atlanta TE Jonnu Smith thus far in 2023. As long as Pitts is a member of the Falcons with HC Arthur Smith in charge, he’s unplayable as a fantasy football TE.

Antonio Gibson, RB - Commanders

This one hurts as I had high hopes for Antonio Gibson with Eric Bieniemy calling the shots in Washington this season. The 25-year-old back has put the ball on the ground three times through four contests and is currently sitting as the RB64 in half-PPR scoring with a measly 4.1 per tilt. He’s riding the bench for 57% of Yahoo managers and has no fantasy value without an injury to Brian Robinson. If you need wins now, swap Gibson out for Jaleel McLaughlin or Jaylen Warren.

Kendre Miller, RB - Saints

Alvin Kamara’s presence turned Kendre Miller back into a pumpkin going from 10 touches last week to just two against the Bucs in Week 4. Even with Jamaal Williams on the shelf, Miller was still fifth in touches on the New Orleans offense and the veteran will return to see his ground-and-pound volume in several weeks. Miller is talented and will get his flowers, but it’s not looking like it will be this season.

K.J. Osborn, WR - Vikings

Despite being on the field for 56 more snaps and running 29 more routes than rookie Jordan Addison thus far, K.J. Osborn has yet to eclipse three catches or 36 yards in any contest. He’s the WR60 in half-PPR scoring on a per-game basis and is only there due to a pair of touchdowns in Weeks 2 and 3. With the league’s No. 1 WR along with the highest-targeted TE and a talented rookie who’s had three solid outings all in the same offense, Osborn is getting lost in the mix.

On Thin Ice

Joe Burrow, QB - Bengals - Resist the urge to spite drop the Cincy QB. He likely returned too early from injury and better days are ahead.

Kareem Hunt, RB - Browns - The entire Cleveland offense was a disaster last week and while it’s clear Jerome Ford is the lead back, Hunt will have a role if they can get this offense going. If not, he’ll be at the top of this column soon.

Treylon Burks, WR - Titans

Brandin Cooks, WR - Cowboys

Tyler Allgeier, RB - Falcons

