Fantasy Basketball: New York Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein leads waiver wire pickups

Special to Yahoo Sports

The fantasy basketball waiver wire is almost always ripe for picking for various reasons (injuries, trades, breakouts, etc.). Still, the beginning of the season is usually the best time to find diamonds in the rough via the free agency pool. This year is no different. Numerous players available at this early stage of the campaign will see their roster percentages rise rapidly over the next week or so.

Without further ado, here are 11 players to add sooner rather than later.

*As in previous years, a player must be rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues to be eligible.

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets (49 percent rostered)

Eason nearly mustered a double-double (eight points, seven boards) in 15 minutes during his NBA debut. He was featured in my bold predictions column earlier this week, and it’s probably only a matter of time before Eason earns significant playing time across multiple positions. Don't hesitate to pick him up if he’s still sitting on your waiver wire.

Hartenstein was excellent in his Knicks debut, collecting 16 points, eight boards, four dimes and one block in 40 minutes. Everything went his way in the season opener: Mitchell Robinson got into early foul trouble and played just 13 minutes, plus the game went to overtime. But the multi-category production is nothing new for Hartenstein, and it seems likely that he will be more heavily relied upon than in years past. Add him now while you still can.

Huerter got hot in his Kings debut, exploding for 23 points, six treys, three boards, two dimes and one steal in 29 minutes. He’s not going to shoot 8-for-12 from the field most nights, but it looks like the Kings will rely on him more heavily than the Hawks did. In any event, Huerter was not shy about letting it fly from well beyond the arc (nine attempts), and it seems like he has the greenest of green lights offensively. That makes sense, given that Sacramento’s top two players (De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis) generally score from inside the three-point line (although Fox did sink five treys in the opener).

Story continues

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons (36% rostered)

Duren missed all four free throw attempts and coughed up three turnovers in the opener. Nevertheless, the 18-year-old rookie had a strong debut performance, amassing 14 points, 10 boards, three blocks and one assist in 22 minutes off the bench. I was incessantly beating the drum for Duren in preseason columns over the last few weeks, most recently in my bold predictions. After one game — albeit against lowly Orlando —I’m doubling down on Duren. He showcased a little bit of everything in his debut, scoring in various ways —including a few poster dunks — while making his immense presence felt defensively. The time to add Duren is now.

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz (29% rostered)

Duren wasn’t the only rookie center to deliver a double-double off the bench in his debut. Kessler compiled 12 points on 6-of-6 from the field to go along with 10 boards, one dime and one steal in 24 minutes. Even if this opportunity only existed because of the foul trouble Jarred Vanderbilt (fouled out in 18 minutes) and Kelly Olynyk (five fouls in 15 minutes) found themselves in, Kessler put his potential on full display and showed that he’s already capable of filling it up if afforded decent minutes. For those who can afford to stash a player with long-term upside, Kessler seems like a great bet to see his fantasy value increase as the season continues. He merits a speculative add.

Walker Kessler is a prime fantasy stash candidate. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Royce O’Neale, Brooklyn Nets (17% rostered)

O’Neale is not a splashy add as a relatively low-ceiling veteran, but the 29-year-old wing is in the prime of his career and locked into a starting role. Furthermore, he showcased his ability to contribute across every category in the season opener, posting 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, two treys, and two blocks in 34 minutes.

Murphy was magnificent in the season-opening blowout victory against the Nets, torching Brooklyn for 16 points, nine boards, four treys, two dimes and one block in 24 minutes. He was also stellar in the preseason and dominated the Summer League. While New Orleans boasts no shortage of depth, and this is as small of a sample size as it gets, Murphy may be playing his way into a substantial sixth-man role.

Strus poured in 22 points, seven boards, five treys and one assist in 31 minutes during the season opener. If you’re searching for threes, go ahead and grab Strus, especially if you’re among the 10 percent of managers rostering Duncan Robinson. Last year’s playoffs were not an aberration; Strus has surpassed Robinson in the rotation and provides much-needed spacing on a team whose two best players (Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo) thrive inside the arc.

Bruno Fernando, Houston Rockets (13% rostered)

Fernando was fantastic in the season opener, supplying seven points, nine boards, seven dimes and two rejections in 25 minutes as the starting center. Meanwhile, sophomore big man Alperen Sengun was sloppy in 22 minutes off the bench, scoring 15 points to go along with nine boards but also committing six turnovers and three fouls. Sengun doesn’t bring much to the table defensively, and the 20-year-old still looks very green at times. As such, it shouldn’t be surprising if the 24-year-old Fernando earns a sizable share of minutes and establishes himself as a relevant player for fantasy purposes.

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets (10% rostered)

Veteran Mason Plumlee remains Charlotte’s starting center. Nevertheless, Richards earned just one minute less than Plumlee in the season opener while turning in 19 points and 10 boards. If the Hornets endure a losing season, Richards could find himself more involved than Plumlee as the year progresses. Add him to your watchlist.

Seasoned fantasy basketball managers know how difficult it is to find players who contribute amply in the assists and steals departments. Though it’s possible the injured point guard won’t be ready to return until the new year, Rubio’s ability to dish and swipe will make him a popular pickup when he’s healthy. Consider stashing Rubio for the long haul if you have a free IR spot.