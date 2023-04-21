Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Six priority pickups to address any lineup need

If you have fantasy problems, we have solutions. Here are six widely available options to address any roster issue you might be experiencing ...

Rodriguez may have stumbled out of the gate a bit this season, but he was electric in his last turn, striking out 10 Guardians while allowing just four hits over 8.0 scoreless innings. He's given up just one earned run over his last two starts, walking one batter and piling up 13 Ks. Rodriguez was locating impeccably against Cleveland, looking like the best Boston-era version of himself:

Eduardo Rodríguez's 2 1st Inning Ks. pic.twitter.com/do0yMOl6iY — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 18, 2023

He has a two-start week ahead (at Mil, Bal), for those of you who prioritize such things.

Steer gave us an injury scare this week, missing three games with a knee malfunction, but he returned to the lineup on Thursday. He's currently slashing .302/.397/.491 with six XBHs, nine walks and 10 Ks. Steer generally bats in a favorable spot in the Reds' order and he gets to do his home hitting in an exceedingly friendly park. There's a lot to like here. Steer hit 23 homers and 30 doubles over 106 games in the high minors last season, so he can help if you need a boost in the power categories.

Esteury Ruiz, OF, Oakland A's (43%)

If your fantasy squad is light on steals, you absolutely cannot leave Ruiz unattached. This gentleman swiped 85 bags in 99 attempts in the high minors last season — eighty-five! — while hitting .332/.447/.526. He's now hitting at the top of the order for Oakland, batting .302 and reaching base at a .389 clip. He's gone 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts, with three steals in his last five games. The fact that he's so widely available is just scandalous.

There's definitely someone in your league with an urgent need for his services; perhaps that person is you.

Duran has plenty of post-hype appeal and he's hit safely in all four games he's played for Boston since being recalled, stealing a bag and driving in five runs. He's produced impressive power/speed totals at Triple-A in the past, but hadn't found much success against major league pitching until this past week. Adam Duvall (wrist) will be sidelined for weeks, so there's a clear path to playing time for Duran if he continues to rake.

Brandon Pfaadt, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks (14%)

It's only a matter of time before Pfaadt finally gets the call in Arizona — we briefly thought it might happen after Madison Bumgarner was DFA'd, but no. Still, it has to happen soon. Pfaadt was outstanding for Reno on Thursday, in what may very well have been his last start at Triple-A:

New season high in punchouts for reigning Minors strikeout champ Brandon Pfaadt 💪

7 IP

3 H

0 R

1 BB

8 K



The third-ranked @Dbacks prospect notched 15 swings-and-misses for the @Aces: pic.twitter.com/NrSF4WmOiM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 21, 2023

He struck out a ridiculous 218 batters in the high minors last season over 167.0 innings, walking 33. Whenever he arrives in the majors, he'll bring that stellar K-rate with him.

Look, the man has put together a 14-game hitting streak, he's leading off for Houston and he's eligible at three roster spots, including both middle-infield positions. What else are you looking for in a fantasy multi-tool for your bench? His minor league track record suggests at least low-level power/speed potential, though we haven't yet seen it in this otherwise excellent season. Dubon has struck out only three times over 65 plate appearances, so he's seeing the ball decently these days.

He was a best-shape-of-his-life guy this spring and the work has obviously paid off. His batted ball profile has changed for the better, as he's converted a bunch of last year's lifeless fly-balls into grounders and line drives. This has the look of a legit breakout.