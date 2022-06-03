Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Six potential pickups to address any fantasy need

No matter which stat(s) your fantasy baseball team requires, we've got you covered with a six-pack of recommended adds. As always, each player mentioned here is available in a majority of Yahoo leagues.

Edward Cabrera, SP, Miami Marlins (22% rostered)

Cabrera made his eighth major league start on Wednesday and it was easily the best of his young career — in fact, it was one of the most impressive we've seen from anyone this season. He coaxed 17 swinging strikes over 6.0 scoreless innings at Colorado, punching out nine batters and allowing just one hit, a single. Cabrera's fastball reaches triple-digits, which partially explains how this nonsense is even possible...

Edward Cabrera, Absurd 96mph CHANGEUP. 😳 pic.twitter.com/SJxASS6UOR — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 1, 2022

At his best, Cabrera is ace-like. He's way too talented to be left unattached in any fantasy format.

Roansy Contreras, SP, Pittsburgh Pirates (32%)

Eventually I'm gonna have to stop hyping Contreras, because it's no fun recycling names in this space. It's possible that a certain percentage of you simply can't find room in your cold hearts for any Pirates. Still, Contreras deserves a great deal more attention. He's filthy, a flamethrower with vicious breaking stuff and excellent ratios.

Roansy Contreras racked up 5 K's over three scoreless innings and earned his first MLB win for the @Pirates. pic.twitter.com/7iodi5tZoo — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 15, 2022

Contreras is pretty much a lock to strike out a batter per inning. In his 20.2 major league innings, he's struck out 22 batters and allowed just five runs. He can help.

Tanner Rainey, RP, Washington Nationals (37%)

It doesn't seem like Rainey should be a candidate for this feature, yet there he is, available in nearly two-thirds of Yahoo leagues. Rainey's ninth inning role is reasonably secure, he's saved five games for the Nats to this point and he's struck out 18 batters in 15.1 innings. Even the worst teams can produce a 30-save closer, you guys.

Michael Harris II, OF, Atlanta Braves (32%)

After his 3-for-5 night against the Rockies on Thursday, Harris is now hitting .286 for the Braves with a pair of doubles over his first six MLB games. I would say that qualifies as holding his own. You might recall the 21-year-old was raking at Double-A before his callup, slashing .305/.372/.506 with five homers and 11 steals. The swing is smooth...

First MLB extra-base hit for @Braves top prospect Michael Harris II! pic.twitter.com/36zNzUrflw — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 1, 2022

...and the Braves are presumably gonna let him run. Harris swiped 27 bags in 31 attempts at High-A in 2021, so the wheels are legit.

Luke Voit, 1B, San Diego Padres (30%)

Voit has hit .275/.359/.478 with four bombs in 18 games since returning from the injured list in early May. He's hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, walking regularly and generally doing Voit-like things. He's also batting in the heart of the order for the Padres, just behind Manny Machado and/or Eric Hosmer. It's a nice setup for a well-established slugger. Add if you need a power boost.

Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, Kansas City Royals (9%)

It's been a season full of moonshots from Pasquantino to this point. He's up to 15 home runs, 31 XBHs and 52 RBIs at Triple-A Omaha and his OPS is 1.036. A promotion has to come soon; he doesn't have much left to prove in the high minors.

Just call him Vinnie Diesel!#Royals No. 4 prospect Vinnie Pasquantino launched a loooong homer on a career-high five-RBI day for the @OMAStormChasers: https://t.co/WA2Tzn90hq pic.twitter.com/YKaJ9SbwDh — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 23, 2022

Carlos Santana is hitting just .161/.293/.250 for KC, so it's not as if Pasquantino is hopelessly blocked. As soon as he's promoted, he'll be a recommended fantasy starter.