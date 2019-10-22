Fantasy Bad Beats: An alum returns to suffering, thanks to David Johnson

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 7, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 7 and every week of the fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 7, there was plenty to choose from this week, including Sam Darnold’s negative-point, ghost-filled outing, but few players disappointed more than David Johnson, who was ruled active, only to do virtually nothing while Chase Edmonds ruled the day on the ground for the Cardinals. And the latest Bad Beat is born from Johnson’s non-usage, which ended up ruining the week for RJ, a Fantasy Bad Beats alum!

This season, “Fantasy Bad Beats” will feature a new segment called “Blowout of the Week,” and in Week 7, a near-90 point defeat was caused by a group of underperforming players, and yes, David Johnson helped here, too ...