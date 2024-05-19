Fanatics sues Marvin Harrison Jr. for breach of contract

The fight between Fanatics and Marvin Harrison Jr. has gone to the next level.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Fanatics has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Harrison in New York state court.

Harrison's camp claims it has no contract with Fanatics. The lawsuit alleges that the two sides have a signed autograph agreement, dating back to May 2023.

There are plenty of potential defenses to a case based on the alleged existence of a contract. Regardless of how it plays out, this is the first known legal dispute between a player and the company that aspires to be a one-stop shop for sports fans — apparel memorabilia, trading cards, wagering, and media.

Harrison has not yet signed the NFLPA licensing deal, which prevents Fanatics from selling his Cardinals jersey. It has been reported that the refusal to sign the licensing agreement is part of Harrison's effort to re-do the Fanatics deal.

That reporting, if true, implies that there is a deal between Harrison and Fanatics.

Without seeing the actual complaint, it's unclear whether Fanatics wants financial recovery, an order forcing Harrison to comply, or both.