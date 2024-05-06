Fan Vote open for Darlington throwback paint schemes

Each of NASCAR’s national series will step back in time with Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. From Trucks to the Cup Series, vehicles will be donning iconic motorsport paint schemes at the track ‘Too Tough to Tame.’ Once again, fans get to have their voices heard on which throwback scheme they think is best.

RELATED: 2024 Darlington throwback schemes

Voting is now open, and the rules are simple: Fans can vote up to five times per day using their email address. Be sure to vote for one throwback paint scheme per national series before voting closes. Remember, each series vote will close the morning of the series’ race day at 9 a.m. ET.

The winning schemes will earn bragging rights for the weekend and be awarded a ‘Best in Class’ trophy during pre-race ceremonies at Darlington.

Be sure to watch the Goodyear 400 this Sunday (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).