Fan throws chicken wing on G1C court for some reason during Kings' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

A fan evidently was fed up late in the Kings' 135-123 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center, and a chicken wing paid the price.

With 46 seconds remaining in regulation, said fan threw said chicken wing onto the court, stopping play as an arena worker ran out to collect the errant food item.

"It's a chicken wing! Why would someone throw something that good out on the floor? It's crispy, it's warm, and I almost had to go out and get it, I'm so hungry!"



Kevin Harlan on the Kings fan who threw a chicken wing on the court vs. the Pelicans 🤣pic.twitter.com/bQQYlZnHes — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 12, 2024

TNT play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Harlan perfectly narrated the moment, which quickly went viral in NBA circles.

"Why would someone throw something that good out on the floor?" Harlan asked analyst Reggie Miller. "It's crispy, it's warm, and I almost had to go out and get it, I'm so hungry."

It should be noted that throwing a chicken wing, or any other object, onto the court is a big no-no, and you shouldn't do it, no matter how frustrated you are.

Thursday's loss dropped the Kings to 45-35, the same record as the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, who also are locked into the NBA Play-In Tournament. By virtue of the head-to-head tiebreakers, though, Sacramento remains the Western Conference's No. 8 seed, ahead of its two Pacific Division rivals.

But the Kings are on shaky ground at the moment, having lost six of their last nine games. They have two regular-season games remaining -- at home against the Phoenix Suns on Friday and at home against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday -- to right the ship.