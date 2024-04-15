Fan Guide: Have a ball with the Charlotte Knights

Baseball is back in Uptown and the Charlotte Knights have a schedule full of fireworks, famous faces, and fun planned for their 10th season at Truist Filed.

Since moving to Uptown in 2014, the Knights have welcomed more than 5 million fans to the ballpark.

Here’s what you need to know before you go to a game this season:

Tickets

Single-game tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $16-$62, depending on seat location.

Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free. However, children without a ticket are required to sit in their parent or guardian’s lap and cannot occupy an additional seat.

Click here for more ticket information or to purchase tickets.

Season memberships, half-season and 18-game ticket plans, group, suite, and hospitality packages are also available online at charlotteknights.com, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office, and by phone at 704-274-8282.

Bag policy

Only bags no larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6″ are allowed at Truist Filed. Two exceptions will be allowed for oversized bags: diaper bags (with a young child present) and medical bags. All bags are subject to visual inspection and “stick” search.

Celebrity appearances

Celebrity appearances for the 2024 season include actor Steve Agee on May 16, former MLB outfielder Johnny Damon on May 28, actor and singer Charles Esten on May 30, former MLB outfielder Brady Anderson on Aug. 1, and former MLB pitcher Bartolo Colón on Aug. 16.

Fireworks

If you’re a fan of fireworks, the Knights have 24 fireworks shows planned this season, the most in team history. Here’s when you can see fireworks at Truist Field: April 2, April 5, April 19, May 3, May 17, May 31, June 7, June 8, June 21, June 22, July 4 (SkyShow), July 5, July 6, July 12, July 13, Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 16, Aug. 17, Aug. 30, Aug. 31, Sept. 1, Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.

Parking

There are many parking lots and parking decks around Uptown that offer evening parking rates (usually after 5 p.m.). Many are within a short walking distance of Truist Field.

Promotions

From weekly specials and fan favorites to new theme nights, we’ve highlighted a few upcoming promotions the Knights have planned. There will be carnival games at the ballpark on June 7 for Carnival Night; Mystery on Mint Night (murder mystery) is on June 20; Witches and Wizards Night is July 12; Christmas in July will be held July 12-13; Dino Day is on Aug. 4; Renaissance Night is Aug. 2; and Margaritaville Night is on Aug. 31.

In addition, every Sunday home game will have a “family funday” theme featuring different characters. Kids can also run the bases after the game on Sundays.

Dog owners can mark these dates for Bark in the Ballpark (when dogs are allowed at the game): April 4, April 30, June 1, July 31, Aug. 28, and Sept. 10.

Upcoming home games:

April 16 at 6:05 p.m. vs. Syracuse Mets (Jackie Robinson Day)

April 17 at 11:05 a.m. vs. Syracuse Mets (Day Game Series)

April 18 at 7:04 p.m. vs. Syracuse Mets (Thirsty Thursday)

April 19 at 7:04 p.m. vs. Syracuse Mets (post-game fireworks)

April 20 at 6:05 p.m. vs. Syracuse Mets

April 21 at 1:05 p.m. vs. Syracuse Mets (Sunday Family Funday, Homer’s Birthday)

Click here to see the full schedule.

