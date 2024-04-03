Falcons sign veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman

The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported on Tuesday, Goldman lands in Atlanta two years after signing with the team in 2022.

The 32-year-old nose tackle retired two weeks after signing his initial contract and nearly returned in 2023 but chose to stay retired. Goldman was a force on the interior of the Chicago Bears defensive line from 2015 to 2021.

The Falcons have some quality linemen in Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, but neither player is a true nose tackle. Goldman has started 73 games, racking up 175 total tackles, 13 sacks and 21 QB hits over his six-year NFL career.

Falcons Twitter reacts to Eddie Goldman unretiring for 2nd time https://t.co/ztFrmggq9B pic.twitter.com/eny1hHf9eT — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) April 2, 2024

