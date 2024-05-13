Falcons sign former 49ers TE Ross Dwelley, 3 tryout players

The Atlanta Falcons officially added four players to their 90-man roster on Monday afternoon. Former 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley, who started 17 games over his six seasons in San Francisco, is the most notable of the four signings.

In addition to Dwelley, the Falcons signed defensive back Dane Cruikshank, defensive lineman Bradlee Anae and wide receiver Dylan Drummond. All three players tried out over the weekend during the team’s rookie minicamp.

Anae, 26, was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He spent his first two NFL seasons in Dallas, appearing in 11 total games.

Cruikshank, 29, was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans, where he spent the first four years of his career. As for Drummond, the 24-year-old spent last season with the Detroit Lions after going undrafted out of Eastern Michigan.

Check out the Falcons’ updated 90-man roster and our latest 53-man roster projection.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire