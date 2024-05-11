Falcons sign two veteran players following Friday’s tryout

The Atlanta Falcons began their rookie minicamp on Friday with 40 total players in attendance. This group featured 18 rookies, nine veterans and 13 players trying out. Apparently, two of the tryout players impressed the coaching staff enough to land contracts.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons signed defensive lineman Bradlee Anae and defensive back Dane Cruikshank to their 90-man offseason roster on Friday.

The #Falcons are signing a pair of veteran free agents – defensive lineman Bradlee Anae and defensive back Dane Cruikshank – after their tryouts Friday, per agent @davidcanter of @GSEworldwide. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 11, 2024

Anae, 26, was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He’d spend his first two NFL seasons in Dallas, appearing in 11 total games. Anae signed with the New York Jets in 2022 but didn’t appear in a game and finished the 2023 season on the injured reserve list.

Cruikshank was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans, where he’d spend the first four years of his career. The 29-year-old appeared in 46 games for the Titans, racking up 65 tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

Check out Atlanta’s updated 90-man roster following these two transactions.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire