Falcons request interview with Bobby Slowik

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik will try to help the team win a playoff game on Sunday and then he'll have a chance to interview for head coaching vacancies.

Slowik's work with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud during his first year in Houston has made him a popular name in this coaching cycle. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Falcons have joined the Panthers, Titans and Commanders in requesting an interview with Slowik.

Slowik had his first NFL coaching experience as a defensive assistant in Washington from 2011-to-2013 and he moved to the offensive side of the ball when he began working for the 49ers in 2017. He moved up to passing game coordinator before joining DeMeco Ryans in making the move to Houston ahead of this season.

Assistants for teams in the Wild Card round can have virtual interviews with other teams after their games, but no in-person interviews with any coaches employed by other teams can take place until after the divisional round.