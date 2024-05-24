Falcons RB Bijan Robinson donates $300K to fight homelessness

Before the Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL by drafting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., they caused a similar uproar by selecting running back Bijan Robinson in 2023.

However, it didn’t take Robinson long to prove he was worthy of the No. 8 pick. The rookie led the team with 1.400 all-purpose yards last season, but he’s making a bigger impact off the field.

Robinson donated $300,000 to Mobile Loaves & Fishes, an organization that helps fight homelessness in Austin, Texas.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson donated $300,000 to Mobile Loaves & Fishes to support Community First! Village in Austin, Texas. This helps provide housing and support for those formerly experiencing homelessness. 👏 #CommunityMVP pic.twitter.com/euys8e3uFU — NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 24, 2024

Robinson’s donation will help 370 people experiencing homelessness in Austin. So what does the Mobile Loaves & Fishes organization do exactly? Here’s an excerpt from the official website:

