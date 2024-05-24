Falcons RB Bijan Robinson donates $300K to fight homelessness
Before the Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL by drafting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., they caused a similar uproar by selecting running back Bijan Robinson in 2023.
However, it didn’t take Robinson long to prove he was worthy of the No. 8 pick. The rookie led the team with 1.400 all-purpose yards last season, but he’s making a bigger impact off the field.
Robinson donated $300,000 to Mobile Loaves & Fishes, an organization that helps fight homelessness in Austin, Texas.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson donated $300,000 to Mobile Loaves & Fishes to support Community First! Village in Austin, Texas. This helps provide housing and support for those formerly experiencing homelessness. 👏 #CommunityMVP pic.twitter.com/euys8e3uFU
— NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 24, 2024
Robinson’s donation will help 370 people experiencing homelessness in Austin. So what does the Mobile Loaves & Fishes organization do exactly? Here’s an excerpt from the official website:
Community First! Village is a master planned neighborhood that provides affordable, permanent housing and a supportive community for men and women who are coming out of chronic homelessness. A development of Mobile Loaves & Fishes, this transformative residential program exists to love and serve our neighbors who have been living on the streets, while also empowering the surrounding community into a lifestyle of service with the homeless.