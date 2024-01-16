Falcons RB Bijan Robinson among finalists for rookie of the year

The 2023 season was one that Atlanta Falcons fans would like to forget, but in terms of building the roster, there was a lot to like. Rookie running back Bijan Robinson was a definite bright spot.

The No. 8 overall pick in last year’s draft was named one of six finalists for the 2023 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year on Tuesday.

Robinson racked up 1,463 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns this season, showcasing the versatility that helped him become one of the most hyped-up running back prospects in years.

The other candidates are Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Dolphins RB De’Von Achane, Rams WR Puka Nacua, and Lions TE Sam LaPorta.

Fans can vote for Robinson by clicking HERE.

