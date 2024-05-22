Falcons ownership group adds four new limited owners to their ranks

The Atlanta Falcons owners added an Olympic medalist, film producer, Spelman alumna and Morehouse alumnus as four new limited partners.

NFL owners approved Dominque Dawes, Will Packer, Rosalind Brewer and Rashaun Williams as the Falcons new partners on Tuesday at league meetings in Nashville.

Dawes competed on the “Magnificent Seven” U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team that took home the gold medal during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Since then, she has focused her time on encouraging the next generation of young women athletes.

“The unique opportunity Mr. Blank has provided enables me to further my positive impact on those in the Atlanta community, a place I hold near and dear to my heart,” Dawes said.

Packer has produced dozens of movies and shows from “Think Like a Man” and its sequel to the comedy “Girls Trip” and the 2022 Oscars hosted by Chris Rock. The producer says he appreciated Blank’s commitment to diversity.

“This investment represents not only the personal opportunity of a lifetime, but also the chance to demonstrate for generations to come that someone who looks like me can excel not only on the field, but at the highest level of the exclusive ranks of NFL ownership,” Packer said.

Brewer, a Spelman College graduate, currently serves on the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation board and will continue her role as an associate director. She previously led Sam’s Club as its president and chief executive officer and Starbucks as its the chief operating officer.

“I have deep respect and appreciation for the values that guide everything Arthur does in his businesses and philanthropy – his impact on Atlanta has been immeasurable. With this incredible opportunity, I look forward to championing the Falcons’ successes and Atlanta’s spirit as we strive to make a genuine difference in the lives we touch, both on and off the field,” Brewer said.

Williams, who graduated from Morehouse, has worked as a venture capitalist with nearly 170 investments on his resume. He also works as a financial literacy activist.

He founded the Kemet Institute in 2001, a non-profit focused on providing free financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and life skills classes to under-served communities and schools.

“I believe in the immense potential of this team and this city to Rise Up to the greatest heights, and I look forward to supporting the Falcons and the city of Atlanta for many successful seasons to come,” Williams said.

