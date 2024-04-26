Falcons NFL Draft grade: Ruke Orhorhoro, IDL, Clemson 35th overall

The Atlanta Falcons shot up the draft board to try and land a difference maker along their defensive front and landed a big one in Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhohoro with the 35th overall pick.

Orhorhoro projects as a rotational piece along an overhauled Atlanta defensive line that includes the likes of Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata and should bring a ton of pass-rushing talent to their interior.

With a deep pass rushing tool box and reliable as a run stuffer, Orhororo is a refined player even with a bit of a lacking physical skillset. You can never have too many pass rushers, and Orhorhoro should bring some juice in the middle of the Atlanta defense.

Grade: C+

