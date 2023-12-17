Falcons lead Panthers 7-3 at halftime

The Falcons and Panthers took a while to find the scoreboard, but both teams were able to get on it before the end of the first half.

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson caught a two-yard touchdown from Desmond Ridder to kick off the scoring in the second quarter and Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro kicked a 34-yard field goal to cut their lead to 7-3 with 22 seconds left to play in the half.

Patterson's touchdown came a few plays after the biggest offensive play of the day for either team. Ridder and tight end Jonnu Smith hooked up for a 56-yard gain that moved them inside the 10-yard-line for the first time on the day.

The Falcons had 86 yards of offense outside of the Smith play and the Panthers have 112 yards in a game that's playing out in a heavy rainstorm in Charlotte.