Falcons’ Kirk Cousins cracks top 15 in CBS Sports’ QB rankings

The Atlanta Falcons transformed their quarterback room from one of the least talented groups in the NFL to one of the deepest by signing Kirk Cousins and drafting Michael Penix. While Penix may be the future, the Falcons expect Cousins to be the guy this season.

The only potential holdup appears to be Cousins’ health. The 35-year-old quarterback is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury on the heels of his second-best season ever in 2022. Cousins is “pretty much full go,” according to Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, but he won’t be pushed physically until training camp begins.

Barring any setbacks, there is still a belief that Cousins can perform at a high level. The veteran signal-caller landed at No. 14 on CBS Sports post-draft quarterback rankings:

The Falcons desperately needed a veteran presence at the quarterback position. However, SI reported that Cousins’ decision to leave the Vikings was at least partly due to their desire to pursue a quarterback early in the draft.

After Atlanta surprised everyone, including Cousins, by drafting Penix, you have to wonder how long of a leash the team will give Cousins before looking to their top-10 pick.

If the Falcons contend in the NFC this season, Cousins has a chance to quiet all of this QB talk.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire