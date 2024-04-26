Kirk Cousins reportedly ‘stunned’ by Falcons drafting QB Michael Penix

If you were surprised that the Atlanta Falcons selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix with the No. 8 pick, you weren’t alone.

After the team signed Kirk Cousins in free agency, few predicted the team would take a QB early in the draft. Even when the Falcons sent a group out to Seattle for a private workout with Penix earlier this month, nobody seemed to consider it an option.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Falcons told Cousins a quarterback would be considered but he was “a bit stunned” by the decision.

The Falcons called Kirk Cousins when they were on the clock to let him know.

From what I learned, Cousins understood a QB would be considered but he did not believe his successor would be taken in the first round. I’m told he’s a bit stunned. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 26, 2024

Leading up to the draft, you would have been hard-pressed to find anyone other than Brian Baldinger saying Penix-to-Atlanta was even a possibility after the team signed Cousins to a four-year $180 million contract.

The Falcons reportedly sealed the deal with Cousins by giving him that fourth year on his contract, but the team can realistically get out of his deal after two years.

As confusing as it may seem, Cousins is coming off an Achilles injury and will be 36 when the season begins. Penix, 23, will be 24 in May. Surprised or not, Cousins shouldn’t feel too bad since he’s getting $100 million guaranteed money regardless of what happens with Penix.

