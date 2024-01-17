Falcons interview Jim Harbaugh

The Falcons are talking to some big-name coaching candidates.

On Monday, it was former Patriots coach Bill Belichick. On Tuesday, it was Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Falcons announced on Tuesday night that the interview with Harbaugh has been completed.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Chargers on Monday. He's also reportedly negotiating an extension with Michigan.

Other teams could pursue Harbaugh. For now, there are two — the Chargers and the Falcons. There are five other vacancies, and there could be more.

Harbaugh last coached in the NFL in 2014, after his fourth season with the 49ers. He has spent nine at Michigan.

The Falcons have interviewed seven candidates in all to replace Arthur Smith, who was fired eight days ago after three straight 7-10 seasons.