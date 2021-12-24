Falcons Friday recap: Final injury report, Lions QB doubtful

The Atlanta Falcons may not have one of the deepest rosters in the National Football League, but the team has been relatively lucky in terms of staying healthy and avoiding any major COVID-19 outbreaks.

Four players sat out of Thursday’s practice, but three of them were back out there on Friday. Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (foot) has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions.

In today’s Falcons recap, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar names cornerback A.J. Terrell as one of the NFL’s most egregious Pro Bowl snubs, we examine the different coaching styles of Arthur Smith and Dan Campbell, and check out Atlanta’s final injury report of the week.

Falcons Final Week 16 injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Avery Williams Groin – LP LP – Chris Lindstrom Personal DNP FP – – C. Patterson Rest – DNP – – Deion Jones Illness DNP FP FP – Lee Smith Rest – DNP – – Tajae Sharpe Foot DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Tyeler Davison Illness DNP DNP FP –

TD Wire says Terrell deserved Pro Bowl nod over Lattimore

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

It’s hard to say the players selected to the NFC Pro Bowl roster ahead of Falcons CB A.J. Terrell weren’t deserving, but were they more deserving than Terrell? According to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, Terrell should have made the cut over Saints CB Marshon Lattimore:

Arthur Smith vs. Dan Campbell

Urban Meyer may have given this year’s group of first-time head coaches a bad look, but both Arthur Smith of the Falcons and Dan Campbell of the Lions are showing positive signs. Smith is 6-8 despite a roster that’s closer to a three-win team, and Campbell is energizing the Detroit fan base with his passion and effort.

Earlier this week, we did a deep dive into both coaches to see why each is having success, albeit, in very different ways. Vote for which first-year head coach is having the better year.

Lions QB Jared Goff doubtful, Swift could make return

Dan Campbell says it’s “highly unlikely” that Jared Goff will play this Sunday at Atlanta. “Doubtful,” he said. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 24, 2021

The Falcons may caught a huge break when Lions QB Jared Goff was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list just days after leading the team to an upset over the Cardinals. Detroit is keeping the door open for Goff’s return, but it looks like Atlanta will be facing backup QB Tim Boyle.

On the flip side, the Lions running game could be getting a major boost if former Georgia star RB D’Andre Swift can return. Swift missed the past three games with a shoulder injury, but head coach Dan Campbell said he’s improving. Swift has been a limited participant in practice this week, so the Falcons should prepare to see the versatile running back out there on Sunday.

Gage gets Madden ratings boost from Ochocinco

Chad Johnson continues to give the Falcons love. Earlier this week, Johnson highlighted how underrated cornerback A.J. Terrell is, and now, he gave wide receiver Russell Gage a ratings boost in Madden. Gage was bumped up from a 76 to a 77 overall rating after his eight-catch, 91-yard performance against the 49ers.

Falcons to wear classic throwbacks vs. Lions

If the Falcons are able to pull off their first win of the season inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend they will do so in style. The team is set to wear their classic throwback jerseys against Detroit and maybe, just maybe, Atlanta will get to witness a victory.

