What is Falcons EDGE Bralen Trice’s projected cap hit in 2024?

On Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft, the Atlanta Falcons drafted Ruke Orhorhoro with their first selection and followed that up by taking edge rusher Bralen Trice in Round 3.

Trice joins Washington teammate Michael Penix in Atlanta but obviously won’t see the same financial accommodation. Over The Cap breaks down the projected rookie salary for each player based on their respective draft slot.

Since Trice was the No. 74 pick in the draft, he will account for $1,078,133 of the team’s cap space this season — which is the allotted cap hit for that particular draft spot. Trice will make $500,000 less than Orhorhoro’s second-round salary this season.

The projected total for the 2024 rookie class for Atlanta is $11,483,170. Currently, the Falcons have over $5 million in available cap space, so expect moves to be made before a number of the class is signed.

