Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III changes uniform number
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips has officially changed his uniform number, the team announced on Tuesday. After wearing the No. 34 during his rookie season, Phillips will wear the No. 22 for Atlanta in 2024.
Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who signed with the team in free agency, will take over the No. 34 from Phillips this season. McCloud was initially going to wear the No. 14.
Switchin' 🔄 pic.twitter.com/ZkoeYVoBY5
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 9, 2024
Phillips came on strong over the second half of his rookie season. The former Utah standout should play more in 2024 with Jeff Okudah out of the picture.
McCloud was a relatively under-the-radar signing but the NFL’s altered kickoff return rules could expand his role this season. Cordarrelle Patterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaving some big shoes for McCloud to fill.
