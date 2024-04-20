Falcons announce uniform numbers for offseason additions

The Falcons have added several new faces this offseason and we haven’t even gotten to the draft yet. After bringing in Kirk Cousins, the team signed wide receiver Darnell Money, cornerback Kevin King, defensive lineman Eddie Goldman, and a handful of others.

On Friday, the Falcons announced the uniform numbers for Goldman (99), King (32), and the rest of their offseason additions. Check out the full list of jersey numbers below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account:

Wide receiver Rondale Moore will take over the No. 9 for former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder. Atlanta acquired Moore in a rare player-for-player trade for Ridder shortly after the team signed Cousins (No. 18) in free agency.

Falcons defensive end James Smith-Williams will wear the No. 50 and tight end Charlie Woerner will wear the No. 89. Cornerback Clark Phillips III changed his number to 22, giving the No. 34 to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire