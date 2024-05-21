Falcons agree to terms with WR Daylen Baldwin

The Falcons have agreed to terms with receiver Daylen Baldwin, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Baldwin worked out for the team Tuesday.

The Vikings waived Baldwin on May 7.

Baldwin signed to Minnesota's practice squad last November and signed a futures deal with the team after the end of the regular season. He entered the NFL with the Browns after going undrafted in 2022.

Baldwin spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad, but was elevated for one game and caught two passes for 25 yards.