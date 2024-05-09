Fake New England Patriots Super Bowl rings among sports memorabilia confiscated by US Customs

Fake New England Patriots Super Bowl rings were among the fraudulent sports memorabilia recently confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agency says championship rings from the San Franciso 49ers, Oakland Raiders, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, New England Patriots, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Syracuse Men’s Basketball were seized for bearing counterfeit trademarks.

U.S. CBP says if the items were legitimate, they would have been worth around $9,000.

“Our officers continue to play a critical role in protecting the consumer from counterfeit items,” said U.S. CBP Rochester Port Director Ronald Menz. “Counterfeiters scam consumers into buying low-quality replicas online. Our officers diligently work to protect the American consumer by intercepting this illegitimate merchandise.”

If you have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S., CBP encourages consumers to submit an E-Allegation.

