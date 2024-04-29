What Faithful want first-rounder Pearsall to know about 49ers culture

Ricky Pearsall isn’t wasting any time fitting into 49ers culture.

Two days after being selected No. 31 overall by San Francisco on Thursday in the 2024 NFL Draft, the former Florida wide receiver quickly asked 49ers fans to teach him anything he should know about the team and culture, both organizationally and culturally.

Here's what Pearsall posted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

To all my Niners,



I’m all about representing. What are some things I must know? Traditions? History? Culture? Lingo? — Ricky Pearsall (@S1ickSzn) April 27, 2024

And of course, the Faithful didn’t let him down, offering tons of hilarious and serious pointers.

It’s a team tradition to sweep the Rams, Seahawks and Cards in the regular season, knock the Cowboys out of the playoffs, and be directly responsible for getting at least 3 opposing coaches fired by January. — Dontay Atkinson (@DonAtkinsonNFL) April 27, 2024

The dances, fam. We need you to have the smeeze, thizz face, thizzle dance DOWN — Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) April 27, 2024

Don’t ever call it San Fran. That’s frowned upon — Cory (@Cofy21) April 27, 2024

One of the biggest things is that the fans are called 49er Faithful. — THEGODFRESCO 🏁 (@GSDOUBLEU) April 27, 2024

Our receivers block like their lives depend on it. You must immediately adopt an intense, almost irrational hate for all things Cowboys, and lastly, it's not a successful season unless you're raising a Lombardi.



I think that covers it. — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) April 27, 2024

It is SF.

We are the Faithful

Bang Bang Niner Gang

Make the Fog Horn go off!!!



Add E40 to your playlist — Christina Kish (@CK_In_The_City) April 27, 2024

Sometimes it's a warm 65 degrees, sometimes a chilly 65 degrees — 🇦🇺Lee 🇺🇲 (@LJSearles) April 27, 2024

Just know whenever u see the packers in the playoffs u win — NFL YOUNGBOY🖤 (@JukedbyTy) April 28, 2024

We say “Hella” a lot. Bay Area hip hop -E40, Too Short, P Lo, Saweetie. Make friends with Steph Curry. The standard here is Championships. No points for second place. — CMS (@manofsteel390) April 27, 2024

In summary, Pearsall will fit in fine if he takes into account San Francisco’s nicknames and embraces beating the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and the entire NFC West.

