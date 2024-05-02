Fact or Fiction: Michigan is the biggest threat to flip Tarrion Grant

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith is joined by national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson, BoilerUpload.com’s Dub Jellison and DucksSportsAuthority.com’s Matt Moreno to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Keelon Russell is the QB who has boosted his stock the most this offseason.

Marshall Levenson

Levenson: FACT. It is interesting it took this long for Keelon Russell's stock to reach new levels because if you look back, all the signs were there. He had a 14-1 state championship winning season in which he threw for 3,267 yards and 35 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He completed 74-percent of his passes. But it has been the past four months that Russell has ascended. I have had the liberty to see Russell five separate times this offseason, and regardless of position, he is my biggest riser.

At each event, which includes OT7, Elite 11 and Under Armour, he has been the cream of the crop. Not only does Russell have a great frame at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, but he has a live arm that has serious velocity behind it. Competing in a windy Elite 11 event, Russell was able to pierce through it easily, while others struggled. And just as he showed as a junior, his accuracy is elite. On the track, Russell is the first leg of the second-fastest 4x400 relay in the state of Texas.

This offseason, the SMU commit has shown he is a total package at quarterback, which has him atop the board for Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida and others. There is a real discussion for Russell to make a rise as high as landing in the top 100.

Smith: FACT. There is a case to be made here for Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin signal-caller Tramell Jones. If I wanted to go with someone who is in the five-star discussion I could select Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair.

However, the answer has to be Russell here. The rapid ascension is long overdue for the prolific playmaker. As Levenson said, the stats and accolades are eye popping. But it’s been his performance in camps that has shown he’s not just a product of a loaded team. It’s going to get very interesting this summer to see if SMU can hold on to him as several powerhouse programs are now chasing him.

2. Michigan is the biggest threat to flip Tarrion Grant.

Jellison: FACT. It’s beginning to look like déjà vu for the Boilermakers. In 2024, JoZiah Edmond was poached by the Wolverines and now the defending national champs are looking to do it for a second-straight year. Tarrion Grant has had several programs come calling since he committed to the Boilermakers, but none is a bigger threat than Michigan.

Smith: FACT. We’ve seen this movie many times before in the world of recruiting. A team that is trying to raise the profile of the program lands a verbal commitment from a potential star player. Only to later see that stud recruit land at a big-time program that is already established.

If anyone can hold this off from happening it’s Ryan Walters, who is a defensive coach and worked wonders with defensive backs before. However, the Wolverines are a different beast right now coming off a national championship. This would be a very tough blow if the Boilermakers lose Grant.

3. Oregon will finish with the best WR haul in the country.

Moreno: FACT. There are two things to look at here, and Oregon is doing well in both areas. The first is who the Ducks have committed already. The group is impressive and features three commits among the top 31 receivers in the 2025 class. Landing a pledge from Isaiah Mozee was important for Dan Lanning and receivers coach Junior Adams to add to a group that also includes Rivals250 recruit Cooper Perry and longtime commit and top-30 prospect Dallas Wilson.

That group could be among the most impressive nationally on its own. Factor in that Oregon is still in play with five-star Dakorien Moore and top-20 receivers Donovan Olugbode and Marcus Harris, and it’s easy to see how much better the class could get by the end of the cycle. It feels likely that the Ducks receive a commitment from at least one of those recruits in what would be a stacked receiver group for the program.

Smith: FICTION. I really like the group of wideouts that Oregon has coming in right now. It’s a talented group headlined by Dallas Wilson. This group should make some real noise in Eugene during their careers. But they aren’t the pick for me.

We have a long way to go but I’m still placing my bets on Ohio State. The Buckeyes have one receiver committed with three-star De’Zie Jones. Ohio State will likely take three more players at the position and we know Brian Hartline will go big-game hunting.

Let’s say the Buckeyes land four-star Jaime Ffrench, four-star Vernell Brown and flip five-star Dakorien Moore. That would be a haul to top Oregon’s. If the Buckeyes don’t flip Moore, four-stars Talyn Taylor and Kaliq Lockett are in the mix for consideration.

It’s not a matter of if the Buckeyes will make a charge but when and with which prospects.

