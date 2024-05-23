Fact or Fiction: Iowa is poised to make a move with four-star Keenan Harris

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith is joined by national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson, InsideNDSports.com’s Tyler James and GoIowaAwesome.com’s Eliot Clough to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. DEFENSIVE BACK WAS THE MOST LOADED POSITION GROUP AT THE RIVALS CAMP IN INDIANAPOLIS.

Levenson: FICTION. I am going to be a bit basic and side with the quarterbacks as the most loaded group at the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis on Sunday. The group was much more impressive than I anticipated it to be going into the weekend. What pushed me to give the signal callers the nod is the depth behind even the top five or six prospects. Not only were there headlining names such as Tavien St. Clair, Nathan Bernhard and Carson Boyd, but there were also some lower-ranked prospects such as Emile Picarella, Jack James, Tyler Travers and Jason Wright who had very impressive days.

Some of the emerging 2026 prospects such as Femi Babalola and Cole Bergeron are not yet ranked, but they showed enough to warrant college attention in the near future. The 2027 arms really set this group apart. Jameson Purcell and Trae Taylor each hold Power Four offers and they showed why on Sunday.

Smith: FACT. The defensive back group in Indianapolis was terrific. Knoxville (Tenn.) Bearden four-star Chaston Smith was our MVP. Standing at 6-foot-2, he had plenty of length to give receivers problems all day. Our two other award winners, Kyndrick Williams and Rashaud Holland, could be potential risers in the future.

But there were plenty of other quality prospects in the defensive backfield on Sunday. Amari Sabb, Zyntreacs Otey, Terry Lee Jr., Serious Stinyard and Jussiah Williams-West all flashed their skills.

It was really impressive to see the talent top to bottom at that position in Indianapolis.

2. IOWA IS POISED TO MAKE A MOVE WITH 2026 FOUR-STAR KEENAN HARRIS.

James: FACT. Keenan Harris appreciates the rich history that Iowa has at the linebacker position. With Josey Jewell, Pat Angerer, Jack Campbell and current stars in the second level of the defense, Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson, the Hawkeyes have plenty of references to what Harris can make for himself at the college level.

He'll participate in Iowa's prospect camp on June 20, following the camp with a visit. Not too often do recruits who already have a scholarship make the trip for camp unless they have serious interest in the program. For now, it appears the Hawkeyes have a strong shot to land the No. 202 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250.

Smith: FICTION. I’m pretty intrigued by the connections Harris has to the program. His high school teammate and Iowa tight end Zach Ortwerth just finished his freshman season in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes haven’t been recruiting him all that long but the relationship seems good with Abdul Hodge who is his area recruiter.

However, the Hawkeyes might be late to the party here even though Harris is a 2026 prospect. Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon and Missouri have been recruited him hard for a long time and I suspect that those programs will be the ones battling it out for the St. Louis native.

If Harris gets to Iowa City that might help the Hawkeyes though so the program shouldn’t give up at this point.

3. NOTRE DAME IS IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT FOR BEN NICHOLS.

James: FACT. Plenty could change in Ben Nichols’ recruitment, but it looks like Notre Dame is in the best position currently for the Davison (Mich.) High product. Nichols attended a Notre Dame game last season, returned in April for a spring practice after landing an Irish offer and plans to be back on campus for a camp in June.

Michigan State, which is less than an hour away from home, is probably Notre Dame’s top competition right now, but the Spartans seem beatable while still in rebuilding mode. Michigan could be a major threat if the Wolverines decide to offer. That’s the biggest reason I didn’t put an early FutureCast pick in for Notre Dame with Nichols.

The offensive line success at Michigan under Sherrone Moore could be hard to compete with, but Notre Dame has plenty of recent offensive line success to lean on regardless of who’s coaching. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has made a strong impression early on Nichols, so it’s fair to say that Notre Dame’s in the driver’s seat.

Smith: FACT. It’s been a great run with college attention for the Davison (Mich.) High standout. Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Penn State, Tennessee, Kansas, Wisconsin, Indiana and Kentucky have all offered Nichols since the start of April.

He was offered by the Irish on their Pot of Gold Day and it was a special one for him. Nichols told me in Indianapolis that Notre Dame has always been a dream school for him.

Michigan will always be a threat for in-state talent it pursues.

I’d keep an eye on Iowa here too. He’s got a connection with the program now that his old high school quarterback Brendan Sullivan transferred to the program. Nichols will visit the Hawkeyes this summer. But if I had to handicap this one early, I’m leaning toward the Irish.

