Fact or Fiction: Five-star Texan Michael Fasusi will land out-of-state

Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. along with Rivals national analysts Adam Friedman, Adam Gorney and Marshall Levenson tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi is going to leave the Lone Star State for his college football.

Levenson: FICTION. While there are some formidable out-of-state programs in the hunt for Michael Fasusi, I am leaning to the idea he stays in Texas. I like where Texas A&M stands based on the relationship Mike Elko has established and the culture he is instilling in College Station. I see Oregon as the top option for out-of-state for the five-star at this time, but Texas A&M will sell the idea of being close to family and early playing time to go along with high NIL upside, a combo that may be too much to pass up. Georgia, Oklahoma and Missouri are also in the thick of it, but I don’t think we see them make up enough ground before he looks to make a decision in just a couple months.

Garcia: FACT. In speaking to Fasusi (admittedly for the first time), he seems relatively wide-open with the process at this point. Not only is Oregon the current favorite beyond state lines, and the big man was in head-to-toe Ducks gear over the weekend, but he admits the way Dan Lanning runs his program has a different feel to it than some of his other contenders. On top of that, Fasusi said the program's practice regimen reminds him of is Lanning's former stop, Georgia, where he lit up talking traditional SEC football in that same light. Oklahoma and Missouri have official visits on deck and the aforementioned Bulldogs are also working with more than a puncher's chance in this one. LSU will also get to make a first impression later this month.

2. Luke Fahey is under-recruited in the class of 2026.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Gorney: FACT. Even though Luke Fahey had a great sophomore season completing nearly 63 percent of his passes for 2,184 yards with 26 touchdowns and six picks, the 2026 standout split time with another quarterback so his stats were a little hindered because of it. When I saw Mission Viejo multiple times, Fahey was a solid quarterback and very impressive throwing the ball all over the field but he also had the luxury of throwing to elite receivers Vance Spafford, Phillip Bell and others. As Fahey has played with California Power this offseason, Fahey has seen his recruitment pick up but not nearly enough as it should. We re-rank the 2026 class in a few weeks and it's safe to say the Mission Viejo quarterback will be heading north in the rankings.

Garcia: FACT. Within the national rosters in Orlando at OT7 last weekend, Fahey may have been the most impressive of the entire group -- which says plenty given there were multiple 2025 blue-chip passers on hand as well. There is an ease he operates with, able to distribute the football to all three levels without much strain, but he can flash off-platform and with the unconventional as well. Fahey is also well put-together for his frame, something that couples well with his California cool in the pocket. Florida State and UCF offered just before the event and Oregon State has jumped in since. Many others should follow here with the high-floor state champion.

3. Wide receiver Je'rel Bolder has had a good enough offseason to push for a fourth star.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Friedman: FACT. Je'rel Bolder has had a fantastic offseason so far. He was solid in the 7-on-7 setting earlier this offseason, won Wide Receiver MVP at the Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte and was one of the stars at this past weekend's OT7 event in Orlando. Bolder has consistently displayed smooth route running skills, explosive short-area quickness and excellent hands. He isn't an overwhelming physical presence but Bolder has the strength to fight off defensive backs who have a tendency to use their hands a bit too much. Even if Bolder isn't the fastest prospect on the outside, he should be a high-volume receiver for whatever team lands his commitment.

Garcia: FACT. Twice in the last month, the rising-senior went from me asking 'who is that!?' to me telling others it's Je'rel Bolder. It means he became expected to make a ton of plays in both the camp and 7-on-7 setting, and delivered thereafter, strong indicators for a push up the rankings for any prospect working against both national and regional competition. Everyone knew the ball was coming his way and Bolder still found a way to make play after play, winning down the field and at the catch point, something few accomplished at the OT7 event. The dominance he showed Saturday, in particular, led to a phone call with Ohio State assistant coach Brian Hartline, another indicator on how the trend meter is pointed way up on the Tar Heel State prospect.