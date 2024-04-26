Fabens ISD hosts El Paso Area Special Olympics this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fabens Independent School District (FISD) will host the El Paso Special Olympics Track and Field Competition.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 and will be feature over 300 athletes from the surrounding areas.

“Let us all embrace and bring to life Special Olympics Texas oath here in Fabens ISD. Let me win, but if I cannot win let me be brave in the attempt,” said Special Education Director Diane Flores.

“We are honored to host the El Paso Special Olympics Texas Track and Field Competition for the first time in Fabens. This opportunity embodies our commitment to championing diversity and embracing the power of every individual’s journey to greatness. We celebrate our athletes redefine boundaries and illuminate the spirit of inclusion,” said Sandra Duchane, transitional specialist for the district.

The event is still seeking volunteers. There will be a dedicated volunteer table where you can sign up and take part.

