FA Cup win 'means absolutely everything' - Mainoo

[Getty Images]

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo told BBC One "it means absolutely everything" to win the FA Cup.

Mainoo, who scored United's second goal, was named man of the match in the 2-1 victory over Manchester City for his practically faultless performance.

"It has been a tough season with ups and downs," he said. "This is the only thing we have had to look forward to.

"We knew we had to come together. The preparation for this game has been amazing [and] we have shown we can compete and win games."