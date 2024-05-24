FA Cup final predictions: Our experts on Man Utd’s best chance of beating Man City

Pep Guardiola (left) and his Manchester City side are the favourites to win Saturday's FA Cup final - PA/Adam Davy

Manchester United and their local rivals may have had contrasting seasons, with City being crowned Premier League champions for the fourth time in a row and on course for the ‘double Double’, but Erik ten Hag’s have a slim chance of winning silverware.

City go into Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium as the overriding favourites, but all is not lost for the red half of Manchester. Telegraph Sport’s football experts predict the outcome.

Manchester United’s best hope of victory

Matt Law

An early red card for a City player, but even then I would make Pep Guardiola’s team favourites.

Chris Bascombe

If City score first and early, the viewing figures for the FA Cup will be marginally less than those for City’s title-winning success against West Ham last weekend. For neutrals, it is essential United do not concede in the first half or one of the most tediously predictable finals in history beckons.

A bout of food poisoning in the City team hotel on Friday night or a few howlers from the video assistant referee would help. United can only win by approaching the game in an ‘underdog’ manner similar to Wigan Athletic versus City in 2013. It’s a sad reflection on the balance of power that a United win will rank alongside the great Cup shocks.

John Percy

Despite a wretched season, United have shown they are capable of raising their game against better sides. They must start positively as one of City’s rare weaknesses is an occasional vulnerability against quick counter-attacks. However, I still expect City’s class to show through.

Sam Dean

These days, many football players are not used to consuming large amounts of alcohol. Is it possible that City’s players are still suffering from a hangover following their title celebrations last weekend? If the sun shines, it might just be a little too bright for their liking.

Also, the pollen count is rising to “moderate” at the weekend. City have been so busy winning matches that they might have forgotten to take their antihistamines in recent weeks.

Luke Edwards

That Manchester City’s players have been out celebrating their title victory all week and are not in the mood for a Cup final, while Guardiola makes loads of changes to give some of the squad players some game time.

Jim White

Severe food poisoning in the City camp.

The one thing I want to see

Matt Law

A half-time penalty shoot-out between Ian Brown and Noel Gallagher, representing each side of Manchester.

Chris Bascombe

A quickfire 100 off 45 balls for Jos Buttler, and a few comeback wickets for Jofra Archer. Apologies, but Telegraph Sport’s Merseyside football correspondent would rather watch the T20 international between England and Pakistan on Saturday afternoon, There is absolutely nothing that can happen at Wembley that falls into the ‘want to see’ category.

John Percy

A Kevin De Bruyne masterclass. With rumours of a potential move to Saudi Arabia this summer, he deserves to go out with a bang.

Sam Dean

Kobbie Mainoo thriving in midfield, taking the ball under pressure and spinning away from challenges. England need a player who can operate in that “deep-lying playmaker” position and Mainoo might just be the man for the job this summer. A promising FA Cup final performance would put him in a good place before the Euros begins.

Luke Edwards

A Manchester City win, so Newcastle fans get more European trips next season. They only qualify for the Europa Conference League if Manchester United lose the Cup final.

Jim White

A close, tight, competitive game rather than the light blue stroll in the sunshine that it threatens to be.

And the score on Saturday will be . . .

Matt Law

Manchester City 3 Manchester United 0

Chris Bascombe

Manchester City 4 Manchester United 0

John Percy

Manchester City 2 Manchester United 1

Sam Dean

Manchester City 2 Manchester United 0

Luke Edwards

Manchester City 3 Manchester United 1

Jim White

Manchester City 3 Manchester United 0 (with Phil Foden scoring the first Cup final hat trick since Stan Mortensen 70 years ago).

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.