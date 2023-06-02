F1 Spanish Grand Prix: How to watch, stream, TV channel, weekend schedule, best bets, news and more from Catalunya

The F1 circus invades Barcelona this weekend

John Parker
·3 min read

F1 is back at it this weekend, making the relatively short trip from Monaco to the outskirts of Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix. The series has visited the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya each year since 1991, almost always occupying a place early on the calendar.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix:

2023 Spanish Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, June 2
7:25-8:30 a.m.: Free Practice 1 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1TV)
10:55 a.m.-Noon: Free Practice 2 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1TV)

Saturday, June 3
6:25-7:30 a.m.: Free Practice 3 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1TV)
9:55-11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, ESPN app, F1TV)

Sunday, June 4
7:30-8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, ESPN app)
8:55-11 a.m.: Spanish Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN app, F1TV)

2023 Spanish Grand Prix details

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Barcelona, Spain), 2.83-mile, 14-turn permanent road course
Length: 66 laps for 187 miles
Lap record: N/A (new configuration for 2023)
Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium), C3 (Soft)

Chicane removed for 2023

When Catalunya opened 32 years ago, it featured a 14-turn layout. In 2007 a chicane was introduced between what were Turns 13 and 14 with the intention of adding another overtaking opportunity. That chicane has been eliminated for this year going forward, mostly owing to the fact that the latest aero regulations and cars not being able to follow in dirty air.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 22: Max Verstappen, NDL, Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Honda in action during the F1 World Championship Grand Prix of Spain on May 22, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jay Hirano ATPImages/Getty Images)
Max Verstappen won at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in 2022 en route to his second consecutive world drivers' championship. (Photo by Jay Hirano ATPImages/Getty Images)

Top drivers and best bets for the Spanish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen once again enters with a negative moneyline figure and only two other drivers – his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso – are better than 22-to-1 to win the race, according to BetMGM. Verstappen has won four of the six rounds of the world championship this season, including the only race on a permanent circuit like Catalunya, and holds a 39-point lead in the standings.

Best odds to win
Max Verstappen -250
Sergio Perez +350
Fernando Alonso +800

If you’re looking for bets outside of Verstappen or Red Bull, we wrote earlier in the week on some interesting props. We like Alonso’s odds to finish on the podium (-185) as well as Alpine’s Esteban Ocon to finish in the top 6.

Spanish Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Weather for the Spanish Grand Prix

The forecast is pretty optimal for racing, with partially cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. While that’s good news for the teams in that they’ll have consistent aerodynamic conditions and predictable tire degradation all weekend, fewer variables typically mean dull racing.

