F1 results: Max Verstappen runs away with Hungarian Grand Prix, winning by 33 seconds

Hungarian Grand Prix results

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes George Russell (63), Mercedes Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Not classified:

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault Daniel Ricciardo (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT George Russell (63), Mercedes Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday

7:25 - 8:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

10:55 a.m. - Noon: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday

6:25 - 7:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

9:55 - 11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, F1 TV Pro)

Sunday

7:30 - 8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN)

8:55 - 11 a.m.: Hungarian Grand Prix (ESPN, F1 TV Pro)

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix:

Russell, Leclerc tops in Friday practices

George Russell set the top time in FP1 on the intermediate tire as rain began to fall with a 1:38.795. Seven drivers opted not to set a flying lap in the worsening conditions, including the two-time reigning world champion. Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez brought out an early red flag when he dipped a tire in the grass and slid into the barriers.

Conditions were much better later Friday afternoon on the outskirts of Budapest as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc posted a 1:17.686 to top the FP2 timesheets. McLaren's Lando Norris continued his recent strong form as he posted a lap just. .015s behind Leclerc. Pierre Gasly was third-fastest with a 1:17.918.

Hungarian Grand Prix details

Track: Hungaroring (Budapest, Hungary), 14-turn, 2.72-mile permanent racing facility

Race length: 70 laps for 190 miles

Lap record: 1:16.627 (Lewis Hamilton, 2020)

Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)

Last year’s winner: Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo returns to F1

A familiar, smiling face returns to the grid this weekend as 2014 world championship third-place finisher and Netflix darling Daniel Ricciardo takes over for underperforming rookie Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri. Ricciardo previously competed for the team in 2012 and 2013 – when it was known as Red Bull Toro Rosso – until he was promoted to parent team Red Bull.

After half a season without a full-time ride, Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

In 2014 he stunned defending four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, out-scoring Vettel by 71 and winning three races to Vettel’s goose-egg. After a tumultuous run alongside Verstappen at Red Bull, Ricciardo had disappointing stints at Renault (2019-2020) and McLaren (2021-2022) and was not offered a full-time ride for 2023.

Qualifying format tweak

F1 and Pirelli are trying out a twist to qualifying sessions this weekend in an effort to improve sustainability. Instead of being provided 13 sets of tires for the weekend, teams will only be allotted 11 and must run the white-striped hard tire in Q1, the yellow-striped medium tire in Q2 and the red-striped soft tire in Q3, assuming there is no rain (more on that later). Previously teams were allowed free choice of any tire in any session. This format was supposed to debut in Imola in May before that race was canceled by catastrophic flooding in northern Italy.

Top drivers and best bets for the Hungarian Grand Prix

It’s Verstappen’s world and the rest of the grid just inhabits it at his benevolent whim. The two-time reigning world champion is well on his way to three in a row and enters the weekend as a massive favorite with a -350 moneyline at BetMGM.

Best odds to win

Max Verstappen -350

Sergio Perez +1100

Lewis Hamilton +1400

Fernando Alonso +1400

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on how this week – and each subsequent grand prix – is essentially a race for second place. In addition to betting Verstappen to win pole and the race, Bromberg recommends a wager on Lewis Hamilton to finish on the podium and Esteban Ocon to finish in the top 10. Hamilton has eight poles and eight race wins at the Hungaroring, while Ocon’s lone F1 victory came at the track in 2021.

F1 world drivers’ championship standings

Max Verstappen, Red Bull - 255 Sergio Perez, Red Bull - 156 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - 137 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 121 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari - 83 George Russell, Mercedes - 82 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 74 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - 44 Lando Norris, McLaren - 42 Esteban Ocon, Alpine - 31 Oscar Piastri, McLaren - 17 Pierre Gasly, Alpine - 16 Alexander Albon, Williams - 11 Nico Hülkenberg, Haas - 9 Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo - 5 Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo - 4 Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri - 2 Kevin Magnussen, Haas - 2 Logan Sargeant, Williams - 0 Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri - 0

Hungarian Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Weather for the Hungarian Grand Prix

The forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-80s all weekend and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. There is no rain expected for Sunday’s race.

