F1 LIVE: Azerbaijan GP updates and results as Lewis Hamilton eyes pole

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is targeting pole position as grand prix qualifying gets underway on Friday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

After a four-week break due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, round four sees the teams take to the Baku City Circuit, a track which usually produces thrilling races. It also sees the first of six sprint weekends, with the format of the weekend changed by F1 and the FIA on Tuesday.

Verstappen won last time out in Australia amid a chaotic end to the race in Melbourne, with Hamilton claiming Mercedes’ first podium of the season in second and Fernando Alonso in third - for the third race running. Verstappen has a 15-point lead to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in the Formula 1 Driver Standings - and the pair led home a one-two finish last year in Baku after both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were forced to retire for Ferrari.

Qualifying starts at 2pm. Max Verstappen went quickest in free practice, with Charles Leclerc in second and Sergio Perez third.

Follow live updates from qualifying with The Independent

F1 QUALIFYING - AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX

Lewis Hamilton unfazed after Charles Leclerc tipped for Mercedes move

13:36 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton insists reports linking Charles Leclerc with a shock move to Mercedes is having “no impact” on his own contract negotiations.

Hamilton, who has won six of his seven world titles with Mercedes since his arrival at the team in 2013, is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

While both the 38-year-old and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff have emphasised that a new deal will be signed, no extension seems forthcoming at this point of the season.

Story continues

Though Mercedes have had issues of their own to contend with, reports in the Italian media have linked Ferrari’s Leclerc with a move to the Silver Arrows. Leclerc’s deal at the Scuderia expires at the end of the 2024 season.

Lewis Hamilton unfazed after Leclerc tipped for Mercedes move amid contract talks

Max Verstappen questions future in Formula 1: ‘Is it actually a good life?’

13:28 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen has once again questioned his long-term future in Formula 1 after the shake-up to the sprint format announced this week.

Coming into play for the first time in Azerbaijan this weekend, qualifying for Sunday’s race will take place on Friday afternoon after first practice - and the only practice session of the weekend.

Saturday will be ‘sprint day’ with a new sprint shootout qualifying session before the sprint race on Saturday, which will have no impact on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix. In contrast to most of the field, Verstappen is not in favour of the changes and after raising the prospect of quitting the sport a month ago in Australia, the Red Bull driver doubled down on those thoughts in Baku on Thursday.

Full quotes below:

Max Verstappen questions future in F1: ‘Is it actually a good life?’

FP1 RESULTS: Max Verstappen edges out Charles Leclerc in only Azerbaijan GP practice

13:20 , Kieran Jackson

FP1 report and results

Max Verstappen edged out Charles Leclerc to finish fastest in the sole practice session at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Formula One bosses have changed the weekend format in Baku, with the introduction of two qualifying sessions – one to decide the order for Sunday’s grand prix, and the other determining the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race, the first of six sprint events this season.

Practice has been slashed from three hours to just one, ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s main event at 5pm local time (2pm UK) on Friday.

More below:

Max Verstappen tops only Azerbaijan GP practice but Mercedes struggle

Pierre Gasly has practice to forget in Baku

13:14 , Kieran Jackson

Work to do for the Alpine mechanics to get Gasly’s car ready for qualifying at 2pm!

F1 sprint shootout format approved by teams for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

13:03 , Kieran Jackson

The F1 Commission and the FIA have approved new sprint weekend format changes which will see an extra qualifying session added to the schedule for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The new order of play sees a new ‘sprint shootout’ take place on Saturday morning instead of a second practice session, with traditional qualifying on Friday now setting the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

It means there will be just one practice session over the course of the weekend, while Saturday is designated ‘sprint day’.

Full story below:

What is a sprint race in F1 and how does new qualifying shootout work?

A reminder of the results from practice this morning!

12:54 , Kieran Jackson

Verstappen 1st; Leclerc 2nd; Perez 3rd

Franz Tost to step down as AlphaTauri team principal at end of season

12:44 , Kieran Jackson

Franz Tost will step down as team principal of AlphaTauri at the end of the season.

The 67-year-old has held the position at Red Bull’s sister team since 2005, making him the longest-serving team boss on the grid. However, he will leave the team at the end of the 2023 campaign to be replaced by current Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies.

More below:

Franz Tost to step down as AlphaTauri team principal at end of season

What time is F1 qualifying today?

12:30 , Kieran Jackson

What is the race schedule this weekend in Azerbaijan?

(All times BST)

Friday 28 April

Qualifying (for Sunday’s grand prix): 2pm

Saturday 29 April

Sprint shootout: 9:30am

Sprint race: 2:30pm

Sunday 2 April

Grand Prix: Midday

Can F1 Academy provide pathway for women to race in Formula 1?

12:23 , Kieran Jackson

Preview by Kieran Jackson

2026 will be a significant year for Formula 1. It is the next chapter in the sport’s revolutionary regulations overhaul, with a greater emphasis on electric power and sustainable fuels. German giant Audi will join the grid. Porsche, Honda and Andretti could be in the paddock too. With the sport’s snowballing popularity, who knows how many races there will be by then too?

Yet it will also mark 50 years since a woman last started a grand prix: Lella Lombardi finished 12th at the 1976 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, the last of her 12 races. Appropriate, then, that the launch of the new all-female racing series – the F1 Academy – should start later today at the same track, now named the Red Bull Ring, in the Styrian mountains.

Lombardi and Italian compatriot Maria Teresa de Filippis are the only two drivers to have started an F1 race in the sport’s 72-year history. Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 chief executive, stated last year it was “very unlikely” that the sport would have a female driver in the next five years. But the former Ferrari boss has done more than most to accelerate the prospects of girls competing in single-seater competition.

F1 Academy is aiming to give 15 drivers the tools, experience and – most important of all – the financial backing to progress up the ladder. Seven meets this year will see 21 races, all at solidified elite-level tracks, culminating with action at the United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin, Texas in October. There will be three drivers per team; teams already knowledgable in feeder series’ like F2 and F3.

F1 Academy provides fresh hope for female pathway to Formula 1

Max Verstappen edges out Charles Leclerc in only Azerbaijan GP practice

12:13 , Kieran Jackson

FP1 report and results

Max Verstappen edged out Charles Leclerc to finish fastest in the sole practice session at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Formula One bosses have changed the weekend format in Baku, with the introduction of two qualifying sessions – one to decide the order for Sunday’s grand prix, and the other determining the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race, the first of six sprint events this season.

Practice has been slashed from three hours to just one, ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s main event at 5pm local time (2pm UK) on Friday.

More below:

Max Verstappen tops only Azerbaijan GP practice but Mercedes struggle

Lewis Hamilton unfazed after Charles Leclerc tipped for Mercedes move

12:08 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton insists reports linking Charles Leclerc with a shock move to Mercedes is having “no impact” on his own contract negotiations.

Hamilton, who has won six of his seven world titles with Mercedes since his arrival at the team in 2013, is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

While both the 38-year-old and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff have emphasised that a new deal will be signed, no extension seems forthcoming at this point of the season.

Though Mercedes have had issues of their own to contend with, reports in the Italian media have linked Ferrari’s Leclerc with a move to the Silver Arrows. Leclerc’s deal at the Scuderia expires at the end of the 2024 season.

Lewis Hamilton unfazed after Leclerc tipped for Mercedes move amid contract talks

Max Verstappen quickest but Mercedes not in the top-10!

11:55 , Kieran Jackson

Here’s the full leaderboard from FP1 this morning!

Red Bull boss Christian Horner

11:49 , Kieran Jackson

“A huge amount to try and get through, a lot of data to look over. Clean laps today and then the racing starts,” he tells Sky Sports.

“It’s mad to be doing a sprint race at the circuit from a teams point of view, the jeopardy... it’s about trying to navigate it.

“A lot of things can catch you out there. It’s a track that bites. A lot of concerns.

“Priority is to take as many points as you can. The drivers are free to race so long as they do it cleanly and respect each other and the team.”

Max Verstappen goes quickest, just beating Charles Leclerc!

11:35 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen goes quickest right at the end - his 1:42:315 is 0.037 secs ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc! Sergio Perez in third, 0.139 seconds behind Verstappen.

Impressive showing from McLaren’s Lando Norris and AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries - in the top-six!

4-10: Sainz, Norris, De Vries, Stroll, Alonso (M), Albon, Zhou

Lewis Hamilton 11th in the end on mediums - and George Russell all the way down in 17th!

(Getty Images)

Sergio Perez goes quicker than Max Verstappen!

11:24 , Kieran Jackson

With a lot of the field using softs to finish the session, Sergio Perez has gone three-tenths quicker than Max Verstappen in a surprise swap of positions at Red Bull!

Alex Albon is third for Williams, nearly a second down on Perez, while Lewis Hamilton has found his groove - he’s fourth, 1.1 secs behind Perez, but on medium tyres!

5-10: Stroll, De Vries, Sainz, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Piastri

Just 5 minutes to go...

(Getty Images)

Just 15 minutes left of FP1 in Azerbaijan

11:17 , Kieran Jackson

Slight change in the top-3 positions - Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin has split the Red Bulls!

The Canadian is second-fastest, two-tenths down on Verstappen.

Top-10: Verstappen, Stroll, Perez, Sainz, De Vries, Leclerc, Alonso, Russell, Albon, Norris

Lewis Hamilton? Down in 12th for the time being...

Esteban Ocon is out of practice!

11:05 , Kieran Jackson

It’s got even worse for Alpine - Esteban Ocon is also now out of the session!

Maybe they’re worried that the issue on Gasly’s car could be replicated on Ocon’s?!

For a team who ended the last race in Australia in such horrific fashion, they’ve continued where they left off!

Practice session back underway

11:02 , Kieran Jackson

We’re back underway - we’ve lost Gasly, Magnussen and Tsunoda for now!

30 minutes left for the drivers to fine-tune their setups ahead of grand prix qualifying later!

Current top-3: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc

Pierre Gasly looks on at his stricken Alpine on fire

10:57 , Kieran Jackson

With just one hour of practice this weekend, a tough start for Pierre Gasly’s Alpine - a car which is now being lifted by a digger and it will slowly make its way back to the pit lane!

That’ll be it for Gasly’s practice!

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Pierre Gasly’s car catches fire and triggers red flag

10:51 , Kieran Jackson

It took a fair while to extinguish the flames on Gasly’s car - but the marshals have finally done it!

Meanwhile, Kevin Magnussen’s Haas is stranded in the run-off area at turn 1...

Far from ideal start to the weekend!

RED FLAG! 🚩



Pierre Gasly has flames coming out of the back of his Alpine! 😮 pic.twitter.com/KPes31MA4g — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 28, 2023

RED FLAG!

10:46 , Kieran Jackson

The rear of Pierre Gasly’s car is on fire - and the red flag is thrown in Baku!

Gasly kept his Alpine running - and he’s now stopped at the castle section! The Frenchman has now jumped rapidly out of the car!

Nightmare start for Alpine! And the rest of the pack, so desperate to get running in before qualifying!

(Getty Images)

15 minutes gone in FP1!

10:44 , Kieran Jackson

Intriguing first quarter: Max Verstappen is quickest up top with a 1:43:834, while Sergio Perez is second, three-tenths back - both Red Bulls on mediums.

Charles Leclerc goes third, on hards.

Some interesting early take-aways: both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen complaining about the brake pedals at Mercedes. Work to do there.

A few early run-offs, too, with all 20 cars out on track. Kevin Magnussen locking up at turn 16 - and Yuki Tsunoda has an early puncture after a spin and collision with the wall at turn 3!

The AlphaTauri just about makes it back to the pits...

A spin for Tsunoda results in a tyre puncture after contact with the wall 🫣



He heads back to the pits#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/JZkvFzshxk — Formula 1 (@F1) April 28, 2023

Celebrations already at Red Bull!

10:39 , Kieran Jackson

It’s Helmut Marko’s 80th birthday today! The man behind the plan at Red Bull!

(Getty Images)

We’re underway with FP1 in Baku!

10:32 , Kieran Jackson

A big queue at the end of the pit lane in Baku as we get underway with first - and only - practice in Baku!

An important practice session for the drivers and teams ahead of qualifying later. And it’s dusty out on track too...

Five minutes from cars out on track in Baku!

10:25 , Kieran Jackson

We’ll be underway with FP1 - the only practice session in Baku this weekend - at 10:30am (BST)!

Who will set the early benchmark?

(Getty Images)

NEW SPRINT WEEKEND FORMAT

10:21 , Kieran Jackson

Here’s all the new detail for this weekend after the format changes:

Friday: Free Practice 1; qualifying (for Sunday’s Grand Prix)

Saturday: Sprint qualifying; sprint race (Top-eight receive points, finish order will have no impact on Grand Prix grid)

Sunday: Grand Prix

Grand prix odds for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

10:18 , Kieran Jackson

RACE WINNER

Max Verstappen 2/5

Sergio Perez 9/2

Fernando Alonso 11/1

Lewis Hamilton 12/1

Charles Leclerc, George Russell: 22/1

Carlos Sainz 25/1

PODIUM FINISH

Max Verstappen 2/9

Sergio Perez 4/9

Fernando Alonso 4/7

Lewis Hamilton 8/5

Charles Leclerc, George Russell 13/5

Carlos Sainz 4/1

Lance Stroll 6/1

Odds via www.legalsportsbooks.com

Carlos Sainz still confused at new sprint format

10:10 , Kieran Jackson

Most drivers are in favour of the changes - even if Carlos Sainz isn’t quite at grips with it yet!

Sprint race odds for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

10:03 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen 1/3

Sergio Perez 4/1

Fernando Alonso 10/1

Lewis Hamilton 18/1

George Russell 25/1

Charles Leclerc 28/1

Carlos Sainz 50/1

Odds via www.casinosenligne.com

What time is F1 qualifying today?

09:55 , Kieran Jackson

What is the race schedule this weekend in Azerbaijan?

(All times BST)

Friday 28 April

Free Practice 1: 10:30am

Qualifying (for Sunday’s grand prix): 2pm

Saturday 29 April

Sprint shootout: 9:30am

Sprint race: 2:30pm

Sunday 2 April

Grand Prix: Midday

Max Verstappen questions future in Formula 1: ‘Is it actually a good life?’

09:35 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen has once again questioned his long-term future in Formula 1 after the shake-up to the sprint format announced this week.

Coming into play for the first time in Azerbaijan this weekend, qualifying for Sunday’s race will take place on Friday afternoon after first practice - and the only practice session of the weekend.

Saturday will be ‘sprint day’ with a new sprint shootout qualifying session before the sprint race on Saturday, which will have no impact on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix. In contrast to most of the field, Verstappen is not in favour of the changes and after raising the prospect of quitting the sport a month ago in Australia, the Red Bull driver doubled down on those thoughts in Baku on Thursday.

Full quotes below:

‘Is it actually a good life?’ Max Verstappen questions future in Formula 1

Can F1 Academy provide pathway for women to race in Formula 1?

09:21 , Kieran Jackson

Preview by Kieran Jackson

2026 will be a significant year for Formula 1. It is the next chapter in the sport’s revolutionary regulations overhaul, with a greater emphasis on electric power and sustainable fuels. German giant Audi will join the grid. Porsche, Honda and Andretti could be in the paddock too. With the sport’s snowballing popularity, who knows how many races there will be by then too?

Yet it will also mark 50 years since a woman last started a grand prix: Lella Lombardi finished 12th at the 1976 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, the last of her 12 races. Appropriate, then, that the launch of the new all-female racing series – the F1 Academy – should start later today at the same track, now named the Red Bull Ring, in the Styrian mountains.

Lombardi and Italian compatriot Maria Teresa de Filippis are the only two drivers to have started an F1 race in the sport’s 72-year history. Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 chief executive, stated last year it was “very unlikely” that the sport would have a female driver in the next five years. But the former Ferrari boss has done more than most to accelerate the prospects of girls competing in single-seater competition.

F1 Academy is aiming to give 15 drivers the tools, experience and – most important of all – the financial backing to progress up the ladder. Seven meets this year will see 21 races, all at solidified elite-level tracks, culminating with action at the United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin, Texas in October. There will be three drivers per team; teams already knowledgable in feeder series’ like F2 and F3.

F1 Academy provides fresh hope for female pathway to Formula 1

FIA followed ‘due process’ as president Mohammed Ben Sulayem accused of sexism

09:09 , Kieran Jackson

Formula One’s ruling body the FIA has said “allegations of abuse are taken very seriously” after its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was accused of sexism.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that former FIA employee Shaila-Ann Rao wrote a letter accusing Ben Sulayem of sexist behaviour following her departure from the federation last year.

Rao, who was the FIA’s interim secretary general for motor sport, left the organisation in December after just six months.

However, the FIA said it followed “due process” following the “specific allegations” surrounding Rao and said an “amicable negotiation” followed.

Responding to the Daily Telegraph’s report, a spokesperson for the FIA said: “The FIA takes allegations of abuse very seriously and addresses all complaints using robust and clear procedures.

FIA followed ‘due process’ as president Mohammed Ben Sulayem accused of sexism

What time is F1 qualifying today?

08:56 , Kieran Jackson

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 28 April

Free Practice 1: 10:30am

Qualifying (for Sunday’s grand prix): 2pm

Saturday 29 April

Sprint shootout: 9:30am

Sprint race: 2:30pm

Sunday 2 April

Grand Prix: Midday

Max Verstappen insists sprint format overhaul changes nothing for him

08:52 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen insists the new format changes to the sprint weekend will have no impact on him, with the Red Bull star instead insisting race weekends need to be shorter in length.

The double world champion, who currently leads the standings by 15 points after three races, has been the most vocal critic of the sprint format and even stated in Australia last time out that constant changes to the race schedule would force him to potentially quit the sport.

The changes announced this week means there will be just one practice session at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with a new ‘sprint shootout’ session on Saturday morning acting as qualifying for the sprint race, which has no bearing on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix - as that will be set in the usual qualifying session taking place on Friday.

“Once you’re up front [in sprint], it’s not making a massive difference,” Verstappen told Sky Sports, when asked about the sprint format changes.

‘Get it over with’: Max Verstappen insists format overhaul changes nothing

Lewis Hamilton unfazed after Charles Leclerc tipped for Mercedes move

08:48 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton insists reports linking Charles Leclerc with a shock move to Mercedes is having “no impact” on his own contract negotiations.

Hamilton, who has won six of his seven world titles with Mercedes since his arrival at the team in 2013, is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

While both the 38-year-old and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff have emphasised that a new deal will be signed, no extension seems forthcoming at this point of the season.

Though Mercedes have had issues of their own to contend with, reports in the Italian media have linked Ferrari’s Leclerc with a move to the Silver Arrows. Leclerc’s deal at the Scuderia expires at the end of the 2024 season.

Lewis Hamilton unfazed after Leclerc tipped for Mercedes move amid contract talks

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying times and updates as Lewis Hamilton targets pole

08:48 , Kieran Jackson

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of grand prix qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday!

It’s a brand new format this weekend, with FP1 starting at 10:30am (the only practice session this weekend) before qualifying which will set the grid for Sunday at 2pm!

Tomorrow is sprint day, with the new sprint shootout and then the sprint race.

Stay tuned for all the build-up and live updates right here!